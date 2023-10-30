Monster Delight

× 1 of 2 Expand Talia Hodge × 2 of 2 Expand Talia Hodge Prev Next

Cookie Monster gobbles up everything, so it’s fitting the Fat T’s Cookies blue milk chocolate chip cookie version ($4.25) of the “Sesame Street” character is stuffed with a favorite snack — edible chocolate chip cookie dough.

“It’s a cookie-flavored bomb inside of another cookie,” says Travis Howe, chief cookie officer of the Akron-based company.

Enjoy dual textures, with the cookie dough center being smoother than the cookie exterior. It’s tied together with imported Belgian milk chocolate chips that have a high viscosity. “It does add a lot of moisture,” Howe says. “The texture is slightly crispy on the outside. The middle is … melt in your mouth.”

The cookie is a whopping 5 ounces, with all Fat T’s Cookies weighing in at a quarter pound or more like the 5-ounce almond buttercream-stuffed Fativersary funfetti sugar cookie sandwich ($4) available in October and the half pound-plus Here We Go Brownies ($7) that’s a dark chocolate fudge brownie stuffed with caramel featuring an orange salted caramel base that’s available during the Cleveland Browns season.

For the Cookie Monster, which is available Nov. 2 through the week before Valentine’s Day, it took experimentation to find the exactly right shade of dark blue food coloring that pops at markets and turns kids’ tongues blue. That hue and goofy candy eyes make people light up with joy when they see it.

“It brings you back to being a kid. It takes you back to when things were fun-loving and easy,” Howe says. “That’s the inspiration for the Cookie Monster — it’s something that makes people happy.”

Sold at locations including Northside Marketplace, 21 Furnace St., Akron,

fattscookies.com