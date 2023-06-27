Pop In for some Cake Pops

× 1 of 4 Expand photo by Maggie Harris × 2 of 4 Expand photo by Maggie Harris × 3 of 4 Expand photo by Maggie Harris × 4 of 4 Expand photo by Maggie Harris Prev Next

A delicate white swirl with white sugar crystal sprinkles decorates a cinnamon roll cake pop, and tiny scrolls of sky-blue frosting, rainbow nonpareils and a mini birthday candle adorn a vanilla cake-shaped pop — Daisy Pops treats are too cute.

Upon walking into its new shop, which opened in April in Kent, the sweet smell of cake pops hits you, along with the sights of fun bunches of rainbow balloons and a neon script sign announcing you’re in “The Pop Shop.” A clear display case has dozens of flavors including summer features like banana pudding, cotton candy, raspberry lemonade and churro. For the latter, vanilla cake is made with cinnamon, and a crushed crunchy cinnamon cereal is added to garnish the bottom half of the white chocolate exterior. Take your pops outside to enjoy them fittingly by daisies the team planted or give them out as gifts for a sweet bite of summer.

154 N. Water St., Kent, daisypops.com