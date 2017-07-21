Rosé Popsicle Recipe

1 of 2
Rosé Popsicles: Combine a classic frozen treat with a little booze
It’s officially summer and we Ohioans know what that means—unbearably hot days. These Rosé popsicles are a great remedy to beat the heat. Rosé is the wine of the season with notes of summery fruits like strawberries and watermelon. By turning it into popsicles, you get the best of both worlds—ice cream and booze. This recipe modernizes one of your favorite childhood treats and is perfect for cooling off while getting a little buzzed. If combining popsicles and wine is wrong, then we don’t want to be right! Plus, everything tastes better on a stick, right?
Prep Time: 15–20 minutes
Makes: 10 popsicles
Ingredients
- 10 ounces of your favorite Rosé
- 7 ounces watermelon juice
- 1 ounce agave nectar
- 1 ounce lime juice
- 5–6 sliced strawberries
Instructions
- Chill the Rosé.
- If you do not have a juicer, blend watermelon in a blender or food processor, then pour through a fine-mesh strainer.
- In a bowl, whisk the Rosé, watermelon juice, agave nectar and lime juice.
- Place a few pieces of sliced strawberries in your popsicle molds.
- Fill molds with Rosé mixture. Leave about ¼ inch at the top to allow the liquid to expand.
- Add your popsicle sticks.
- Freeze overnight.
- Enjoy responsibly.