Rosé Popsicle Recipe

Rosé Popsicles: Combine a classic frozen treat with a little booze

It’s officially summer and we Ohioans know what that means—unbearably hot days. These Rosé popsicles are a great remedy to beat the heat. Rosé is the wine of the season with notes of summery fruits like strawberries and watermelon. By turning it into popsicles, you get the best of both worlds—ice cream and booze. This recipe modernizes one of your favorite childhood treats and is perfect for cooling off while getting a little buzzed. If combining popsicles and wine is wrong, then we don’t want to be right! Plus, everything tastes better on a stick, right?

Prep Time: 15–20 minutes Makes: 10 popsicles

Ingredients

10 ounces of your favorite Rosé

7 ounces watermelon juice

1 ounce agave nectar

1 ounce lime juice

5–6 sliced strawberries

Instructions