Small Wonder

× Expand Tylar Sutton

One of the biggest draws to Darby’s on Fifty-Nine comes on a tiny bun. Darby’s is known for its five signature sliders, sold a la carte so you can get a light taste of finer fare.

“Most people love the mix and match, because you can get a whole scallop, a piece of filet or salmon without getting a huge entree,” says co-owner Josh Speas. “It fills you up. That is a huge draw because it’s not so heavy.”

Usually, people order two different sliders and make it a small but delightful meal by adding hand-cut chips or fries. The filet mignon ($7) with thyme horseradish aioli and caramelized onions is the top seller, but don’t overlook the salmon slider ($6). Some patrons attest the salmon is the best, raving about its unsuspecting flavor.

The sliders have fresh salmon topped with a sweet soy glaze and house-made citrus aioli. While the salmon itself is pretty mild, the soy glaze and citrus aioli elevate the sweet, light taste of the salmon and add a tangy bite.

“Those things mix together and really bring the flavor of the salmon out without being fishy,” Speas says.

The citrus aioli also tops the scallop slider ($7), which reels in fans with a perfectly seared scallop.

What makes these mouthwatering dishes even better is the fluffy challah buns that each is served on. They are made in-house and grilled till they are golden brown and crispy on the inside.

“They are buttered, kind of flaky. There is honey in the challah,” says co-owner Todd Mazzola. “They are a little bit sweeter of a bun.”

My favorite carryout: Pizza from HiHo Brewing Co. in Cuyahoga Falls. “They have an excellent baker. He bakes all their dough from scratch,” says Darby’s on

Fifty-Nine co-owner Todd Mazzola.

Dine inside or in igloo, or carryout, 2764 state Route 59, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-922-7540, darbyson59.com