Tiramisu Cups Recipe

by

Tiramisu is one of those classic Italian desserts you always buy from the store because it seems like too much work to make at home. These individual dessert cups are surprisingly easy and sure to impress. With layers of creamy mascarpone and coffee-soaked ladyfingers, it’s the perfect sweet treat to enjoy after pizza.

Yield: 4-6   |   Total Time: At least 4 hours

Ingredients

  • 2 cups heavy whipping cream
  • 3 egg yolks
  • 1 cup mascarpone cheese
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 24 ladyfinger cookies
  • 2 cups strong coffee
  • Cocoa powder topping
  • Whole coffee beans garnish (optional)

Instructions

  1. Make the coffee and set aside to cool down.
  2. Using a stand mixer with a whisk attachment, whisk the whipping cream until stiff peaks form.
  3. In medium bowl, mix egg yolks and sugar until sugar dissolves. 
  4. Add mascarpone cheese and vanilla to egg mixture. Mix until combined. 
  5. Fold egg and cheese mixture into the whipping cream. Do not stir. 
  6. If desired, customize by stirring your favorite coffee liqueur or other flavors into the coffee. One at a time, dip the ladyfingers into the coffee just enough to coat them. You don’t want them to get too soggy.
  7. Place a layer of soaked ladyfingers in the bottom of each serving cup, breaking them up as needed. 
  8. Add a layer of cream and cheese on top of the ladyfingers. 
  9. Add another layer of ladyfingers, followed by another layer of cream. 
  10. Repeat the layers until you have filled each cup to your desired amount, making the cream mixture the final layer. 
  11. Place in fridge for at least 4 hours or overnight. 
  12. Before serving, sift cocoa powder over the top layer in each cup and garnish with coffee beans, if desired.

Tags

by

