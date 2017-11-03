Eat and Play in Holmes County

The countryside of Ohio’s Amish Country is a sight to behold. Tranquility and beauty combine in this lovely part of the region. However, the enjoyment goes way beyond the visual. Add scrumptious dining, cultural immersion opportunities, the outdoors and DIY activities, and you have a tailor-made experience to treasure. Whatever you are looking for—history, exercise, art, crafting—there’s a way to make it the centerpiece of a daytime excursion in Amish Country.

Make Some Easy Matches:

Transform a great meal into a dining adventure by combining a few awesome elements. Expand the scope of your day by not only eating one-of-a-kind dishes but participating in activities that are unique to Amish Country. Give a few things a try and you might find the perfect combination to make your visit spectacular.

A Gathering of Friends

Rebecca’s Bistro / German Culture Museum

In Walnut Creek, you can engage with local origins in delicious ways. Start with the German Culture Museum, a collection of memorabilia, displays about Amish, German and Swiss heritage and the story of the founding of Amish Country. The Museum—located in the Walnut Creek Community Building at 4877 Olde Pump Street—is open May to October, Thursday-Saturday noon to 4 p.m., or by appointment.

Across the street at 4986 Walnut Street stands a restored log cabin from the early 19th century. The historic structure has been beautifully renovated for modern use as Rebecca’s Bistro. Considered the first home site in Walnut Creek, the cabin retains some original logs and chinking that was uncovered during renovation. It celebrates its 200th birthday this October.

For 16 years, the popular bistro has been a warm dining experience, with understated elegance, small-town charm and food that is passionately prepared from locally grown, seasonal fruits and vegetables in an ever-changing menu. In the fall, you could try an apple/pecan/blue salad, or pumpkin/apple/bacon soup. Their tomato-basil soup, owner Rebecca Miller says, made them “famous in the soup department!”

Her “amazing staff,” as Miller refers to them, can take any dietary considerations into account and are committed to making you fall in love with the food before you eat it. There are standard, popular items like scones and cinnamon roll cookies, as well as locally made cheesecake. The cozy bistro has outside dining and some parking, with additional parking nearby. It is open for breakfast and lunch. Miller wants your experience to be “like you just came to my house.”

Elegance, Art, Nature and Fine Dining

Tarragon / Open Air Art Museum

At the Inn at Honey Run, enjoy the fine dining from signature restaurant Tarragon paired with the Holmes County Open Air Art Museum—both set in a landscape of lush forest and rolling hillsides.

Executive Chef Bret Andreasen explains that with the restaurant located on 50-plus acres of land, they have added an apiary, from which “we harvest our own honey and honeycomb,” a two-acre garden, a greenhouse in process, and plans to raise chickens for eggs. “Our vision is to take advantage of the land we have and begin to become as self-sustaining as possible,” he says. This provides a bonus experience for visitors. “Guests can have the experience of seeing the direct relationship between the Earth and the table.”

The dining room features high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. The atmosphere is warm and modern with a natural ambiance. Fall and winter are seasons Chef Andreasen has fun with, particularly with a good soup. “The layers that can be added to each bite are fascinating, and the colder months allow us to showcase heavier ingredients,” he says. “You can also expect a couple of braised items, always welcome as the cold begins to blow in.”

The art of the Open Air Art Museum complements Tarragon wonderfully. Walking the trail, you may see an artist at work, catch a glimpse of art in motion, and experience the “haiku walk” of 30 engraved haiku.

In a new installation, an 80-foot mural will be completed this fall by Columbus muralist Mandi Caskey. “Among the leafy trees and the rustling wind between the branches, people will get glimpses of bright reds floating to the sky, with finally, a revelation of sorts,” says Caskey. Later in the fall will come a work by winners of the Inn’s Off the Grid Art Installation Contest. The collaboration by Columbus architects Brian Sell, Joel Burke and Jim Lehnart will use 365 recycled, leaf-shaped glass discs woven into a steel frame to create luminous colors along the forested art trail.

Tarragon makes a great stopping point for hikers to relax and cool down with a drink or warm up by the wood-burning fireplace. Lunch features casual, bistro fare, and can include such items as little-neck clams steamed with white wine and lemon juice or pan-seared barramundi served over turnip puree.

Ride Through the Doughty Valley and a Comfy Meal

Chalet in the Valley / Equestrian Outing

There are many different ways to see Amish Country, but it is really great from horseback! Amish Country Riding Stables offers guided rides for experienced and inexperienced riders, departing from the Guggisberg Swiss Inn—where you may also see horses ranging freely on the grounds. For an outdoor adventure with a friendly horse, this western-style trail ride is a special way to see the beautiful Doughty Valley. The 40-45-minute guided tours take out small groups of two to five riders at a time.

Nearby, Guggisberg’s Chalet in the Valley, founded by Margaret Guggisberg, specializes in German and Austrian foods. Items such as the six authentic and beloved schnitzels, plus bratwurst, red cabbage, spaetzle, rosti, strudel, and their own eight-layered Black Forest Cake are all mouth-watering options here. For lunch the Chalet also has sandwiches, soup and salad bar, and pick-up service for anything on the menu. The locale is perfect for absorbing autumn scenery—offering a beautiful view of the Valley.

To cap a good ride with a warming meal, Marketing Coordinator Ursula Guggisberg-Bennet says, “The fondue is phenomenal! People just absolutely love it. It’s made with Guggisberg Baby Swiss and has the perfect combination of flavors. You can’t get it anywhere else around here.”

Information, directions and contact information for all of these destinations can be found at VisitAmishCountry.com.