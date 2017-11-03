Where to go for Fabric Crafting in Amish Country

The art of quilting grew out of necessity. Scraps of fabric not big enough for any other use were stitched into creative patchwork blocks, sewn into pieces of art needed to keep sleeping families warm. It is a craft where beauty and function combine perfectly. But don’t stop with quilting! Sewing and fabric being intrinsic to traditional ways of life, Amish Country is a wonderful place for fabric crafters to learn, shop and create.

Miller’s Dry Goods // 4500 State Route 557, Millersburg // 330-893-9899

What began as a small collection of fabrics grew into more than 8,000 bolts and a stocked Quilt Barn. A full line of notions, patterns, handmade quilts and more will make any visit to the village of Charm extra charming at this family-owned and operated shop. Learn more by visiting millersdrygoods.com.

Chestnut Ridge Sewing // 5079 Township Road 401, Millersburg // 330-893-3359

Located between Berlin and Walnut Creek, this is the place for the newest BERNINA machines, classes, and events. Dawn Krier and Mike Miller continue the tradition of reliable repairs, service, and certified used machines and accessories that Tom Beachy started in 1985. Learn more by visiting chestnutridgesewing.com.

Helping Hands Quilts // 4818 W. Main St., Berlin // 330-893-2233

Berlin’s original quilt shop, Helping Hands Quilts was founded in 1974. This shopping destination stocks more than 3,000 bolts of fabric, with a wide array of notions, rulers and other quilting tools conducive to straighter seams, better corners and faster production, as well as books or patterns that will explain in detail how to create your project. Learn more by visiting helpinghandsquilts.com.

Gramma Fannie’s Quilt Barn // 4363 State Route 39, Berlin // 330-893-3051

Located in Berlin, Gramma Fannie’s specializes in what you need to make a quilt! Locally made quilts and wall hangings fill the rafters in this old barn, making this stop one for the eye to wander. You can also find more than 2,000 bolts of fabric here, along with heirloom-quality finished quilts to purchase. Learn more by visiting schrocksvillage.com.

Country Craft Cupboard // 4813 E. Main St., Berlin // 330-893-3163

This old country store in Berlin comprises two floors filled with craft supplies, kits, homespun fabrics, patterns and samples. One room is entirely devoted to 100 percent wool, including hand-dyed wools. Country Craft Cupboard also offers a lower-level Christmas Corner, up-cycling, and classes. Learn more by visiting countrycraftcupboard.com.

Lone Star Quilt Shop // 7700 County Road 77, Mt. Hope // 330-674-3858

Situated in Mt. Hope, this shop stocks hand-made quilts, wall hangers, placemats, table runners, potholders and crib quilts. Custom orders are welcome. Check out the over 3,000 bolts of fabric, notions, patterns and purses at this venue to find everything you need for your next project. Learn more by visiting visitamishcountry.com/business/198/lone-star-quilt-shop.

Swartzentruber Quilts // 7971 TR 654, Millersburg

This authentic Amish shop outside of Mt. Hope offers hand-made quilts, baby quilts, wall hangings, pillow covers and dolls. The beautifully crafted products also include pot holders, placemats, aprons and rugs. Swartzentruber is open year-round, but it is closed on Sundays and does not accept credit cards. Learn more at vistamishcountry.com/business/260/swartzentruber-quilts.