Best Well-Rounded Meal

The No. 1 RK Tonkatsu at Ramen Katsu in Green hits all the right notes for a truly satisfying and filling meal.

“A lot of the idea behind Japanese food is umami,” says Ethan Knowles, a chef at the newest spot from the owner of Basil Asian Bistro. “It’s having full palate coverage, so all your different notes should be touched.”

This specialty bowl is a medley of sweet and savory with rich pork belly, sweet corn, pungent minced garlic, a hearty soft-boiled egg, clean scallions, earthy shiitake mushrooms and nori — the seaweed used in sushi. “It adds a nice saltiness with flavors from the ocean,” Knowles says.

Ramen noodles round out the slurp-worthy comfort food dish, and some diners spice it up with hot rayu chili oil. But the broth that’s made from cooking pork bones and other ingredients for 36 hours is really what amps up the multidimensional flavor.

“It has a sweetness on top of it,” Knowles says. “Most of that’s going to come from the bones, the onions and things as they caramelize and the fat that comes out.” 4195 Massillon Road, Suite 217, Uniontown, 330-915-6853, ramenkatsu.com