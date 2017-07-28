× Expand Graham Smith

Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery | Healdsburg, Calif.

Since 1985, Don and Rhonda Carano have been making wine with a commitment to enhancing the pleasures of gracious entertaining. Once you taste any of the many varietals from the Ferrari-Carano Vineyards, you’ll agree with Don Carano when he says, “The bottom line is quality without compromise. This is a commitment we feel is reflected in every bottle of our wine.”

The Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery is located at 8761 Dry Creek Road in Healdsburg, Calif., just off Highway 101 about 80 miles north of San Francisco. With 24 estate vineyards in six appellations totaling over 1,500 acres, Ferrari-Carano has two separate wine-making locations—one concentrating on whites and one for reds. With the belief that great wine comes from the vineyard, the Ferrari-Carano team practices sustainable farming techniques that are customized to match the particular characteristic of each vineyard.

Ferrari-Carano wines are divided into five segments:

Classic Wines are stylish and delicious. From delicate whites—like Fume Blanc and Chardonnay—to distinguished reds—like Cabernet, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Zinfandel, and Tresor Red Blend—each is meticulously crafted for your everyday dining enjoyment.

Spirit of Italy Wines honor the Caranos’ Italian heritage and their philosophy of celebrating life. The Sangiovese Rose, Pinot Grigio, and Siena Red Blend are wines to be enjoyed with meals and shared with friends.

Vineyard Select Wines elegantly showcase the diverse microclimates and varied character from which they come. From the Tre Terre Chardonnay to the Reserve Cabernet, these wines are distinctive and unique, balanced in richness and delicacy.

Prevail is a hard to find, bold, powerful Cabernet made from Mountain Vineyards.

Dessert Wines are Eldorado Gold made from semillon grapes, Eldorado Noir made from black muscat grapes, and Ferrari-Carano Baci made from zinfandel grapes. These award-winning wines are great compliments to your favorite desserts. For some, these decadent and complex wines may BE your dessert—they are that good!

Ferrari-Carano wines can be ordered or found at the following Greater Akron retailers: Acme Fresh Markets, Papa Joe’s, Regency, West Point Market, Buehler’s Fresh Foods, Heinens, Mustard Seed Market, Giant Eagle Market District.