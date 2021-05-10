Grapefruit Goggle Fogger // Fat Head’s Brewery

Local Fat Head’s Brewery had quite a win in 2020 — its Goggle Fogger was awarded a gold medal in the German-style wheat ale category at the Great American Beer Festival, one of the most prestigious accolades in the beer industry. The Goggle Fogger, which is highly influenced by traditional beers from Germany like Weihenstephaner’s hefeweizen, is also one of the best-selling wheat beers on the market in Ohio.

Now, you can get a new take on the acclaimed brew for a limited time — the Grapefruit Goggle Fogger. The addition of grapefruit brings a life of its own to the beer, which is made through a traditional open fermentation process and has an apt foggy appearance. It unleashes refreshing aromas of banana and bubblegum with a punch of grapefruit while creating a tartness on the finish.

Find it in stores between Memorial Day and Labor Day in 15-pack cans, a format that has worked wonders for Fat Head’s Bumbleberry and Sunshine Daydream offerings. The beer, a collaboration with the Pink Boots Society, supports the not-for-profit organization that promotes female brewers. Also get it on draft in Fat Head’s taprooms in Canton, Middleburg Heights and North Olmsted.

Fat Head’s Grapefruit Goggle Fogger is available for a limited time in cans for $19.99 at select Giant Eagle, Acme Fresh Market, Fishers Foods and Mustard Seed Market & Cafe locations, as well as its taprooms and finer craft beer stops such as Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.

[ Aaron Fowler is a sales representative at Cavalier Distributing. ]

