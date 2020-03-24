Local Beer and Wine On the Go

Have a spot you would like us to add to the list? Email us at kpetryszyn@bakermediagroup.com.

Akron Area

Akronym Brewing

Pickup and home delivery for growlers, crowlers and beer. Akron

Missing Falls Brewery

Growlers to go. Akron

Regency Wine Sellers

Wine carryout through web and phone orders. Fairlawn

Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.

Curbside beer pickup available. Six-packs, kegs and cases. Akron

The Winery at Wolf Creek

Wine carryout. Norton

Kent Area

101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall

Carryout growlers and craft, domestic and imported beers. Kent

Cellar 59 Wine Bar & Wine shop

Pickup and free delivery for wine. Stow

MadCap Brew Co.

Carryout and pickup growlers and crowlers. 1/6 barrels (40 pints) with a $30 keg deposit for sale. Kent

Medina Area

Blue Heron Brewery & Event Center

Curbside pickup and local delivery growlers daily 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. with food too. Also Fish Fry drive-through Fridays. Medina

High & Low Winery

Wine and grocery delivery and curbside pickup. Medina

Lager Heads Brewery

Carryout beer and barbecue. Medina

Canton Area

Gervasi Vineyard

Order wines (except Italian collection) in Ohio for a $10 flat shipping rate for 6 to 11 bottles or order 12-plus bottles of wine for 10 percent off and free shipping. Wine, spirits, lunch and dinner carryout and delivery, the Crush House, Twisted Olive and Villa Grande (family-style meals). Canton

Muskellunge Brewing Co.

Carryout or free delivery growlers and homebrewing ingredients. NW Canton

Paradigm Shift Brewing

Carryout food and growlers, 10 percent off, 3-8 p.m. daily. Massillon

