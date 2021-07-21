× Expand Tylar Sutton

You can feel the energy in the air with the flurry of activities during July. And now, you can celebrate with friends and family, splitting a bottle of wine.

Some of summer’s most popular options are wines from New Zealand, like Oyster Bay, made on an island with a perfect climate. The warm days and cool nights allow the grapes ample time to grow, which boosts the crispness so they have that x-factor that makes you crave second and third glasses. Pour these Oyster Bay wines at your outdoor summer gatherings.

Sauvignon Blanc

Oyster Bay’s most popular and first varietal, sauvignon blanc is made from grapes grown in Marlborough, New Zealand’s premier grape-growing region. A previous winner of the best sauvignon blanc in the world, the most recent vintage does not disappoint. The 2020 version has a mouthfeel of tropical fruit with bright citrus notes and a zesty finish.

Chardonnay

Despite also being grown in Marlborough, this chardonnay has a style all its own. The long growing season creates a unique flavor of white peach and citrus fruits, with a creamy texture that lingers between sips. It pairs fantastically with a crisp summer salad on the patio.

Pinot Gris

Grown in Hawke’s Bay on elevated terraced vineyards, this refreshing summer white has a hint of spice with citrus flavors in the mouthfeel. It recently won a double gold medal at the Rodeo Uncorked International Wine Competition.

Pinot Noir

There are not many wines that bring dark cherry and black plum in a more elegant way than this highly awarded pinot noir from the Marlborough vineyards. Pair it with a grilled burger or ribs.

Rosé

Made from chardonnay and pinot noir grapes, this rosé is a great expression of red berries. A recent gold medal winner at the San Francisco International Wine Competition, it’s vibrant and has a smooth texture that pairs well with charcuterie.

Get Oyster Bay wines at Acme Fresh Market, Heinen’s, Giant Eagle and Buehler’s Fresh Foods locations.