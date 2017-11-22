Revolution Brewing

Chicago | Illinois

Revolution Brewing is the largest independently owned brewery in the state of Illinois, but for owner Josh Deth, things didn’t happen overnight.

In the summer of 1995, Deth began his journey in the beer industry at the now-defunct Golden Prairie Brewing, where he started from the bottom up, cleaning tanks and prepping kegs to be filled. Deth moved up the ladder years later, making his way to the acclaimed Goose Island as both their cellarman and a brewpub brewer.

Deth’s dream of opening a brewery finally became a reality in the first few months of 2010, when Revolution Brewing officially opened its doors. Two years passed, and the brewery grew in size with the creation of its production facility, which made it possible for more beer to hit the masses.

Now available in eight states, Revolution Brewing currently sits gracefully on the Brewers Association list of the Top 50 craft breweries in the United States.

In what very well may be the most unique variety pack on the market in Ohio today, Revolution Brewing’s League of Heroes packs together a quartet of tasty IPAs that will attack your taste buds in a blissfully satisfying fashion.

Featuring their flagship brew that is hopped to heaven, Anti Hero, the citrus combo also contains three other beasts in the “Hero” series that are sure to raise the eyebrows of any craft beer drinker looking for something fresh and new, yet equally familiar.

Each offering is brewed with its own hop varietal, giving birth to four separate taste profiles that each stand alone, but also fit perfectly together. Releases such as Galaxy Hero, Mosaic and Amarillo Hero have all made their way into the set since hitting shelves in the beginning of 2017 when the League of Heroes made its debut.

Revolution’s League of Heroes is available in 12-packs can variety sets, with four different selections per pack for $19.99. These mixed packs are available at select Acme, Fishers Foods and Giant Eagle locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops, such as Mustard Seed, West Point Market, Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.