Change your Holiday Dessert Menu

If you can’t make the trip out to a local orchard, area grocers and farmers markets also supply a wide variety of apples you can use to test the recipes below.
Photo by Roberta Sorge
Danish Pastry Apple Bars | Serves 12
Ingredients
- 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup shortening
- 1 egg yolk
- 1/2 cup milk
- 10 apples — peeled, cored and thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup light brown sugar
- 1/4 cup white sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1 egg white
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- In a large bowl, combine flour and salt. Cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Beat egg yolk in measuring cup and add enough milk to make 2/3 cup total liquid. Stir into flour mixture until all flour is damp. Divide the dough in half. On floured surface, roll half the dough into a rectangle and fit into a 9x13-inch pan.
- In large bowl, combine apples, brown sugar, white sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Put apple mixture in pan. Roll out remaining dough and place over apples. Seal edges and cut slits in top dough. Beat egg white till frothy and brush on crust.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 50 minutes, or until golden brown.
source: www.allrecipes.com
Photo by Marina Khrapova
Topsy-Turvy Apple Pie
Ingredients
- Glaze and Crust
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon butter or margarine, melted
- 1 tablespoon corn syrup
- 1/2 cup pecan halves
- 1 box (15 oz) Pillsbury® refrigerated pie crusts, softened as directed on box
- Filling
- 2/3 cup granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 4 cups thinly sliced, peeled apples
- Topping
- Whipped cream, if desired
Instructions
- Heat oven to 425 degrees.
- In 9-inch glass pie pan, mix brown sugar, butter and corn syrup. Spread evenly in bottom of pan. Arrange pecans over mixture. Make pie crusts as directed on box for Two-Crust Pie, placing bottom crust over mixture in pan.
- In small bowl, mix granulated sugar, flour and cinnamon. Arrange half of apple slices in crust-lined pan. Sprinkle with half of sugar mixture. Repeat with remaining apple slices and sugar mixture. Top with second crust; seal edge and flute. Cut slits in several places in top crust.
- Place pie on sheet of foil on middle oven rack in oven; bake 8 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees; bake 35 to 45 minutes longer or until apples are tender and crust is golden brown. Immediately run knife around edge of pie to loosen. Place serving plate upside down over pie; turn plate and pan over. Remove pan.
- Serve warm or cool with whipped cream.
source: www.pillsbury.com
Photo by Roberta Sorge
Hot Apple Cider
Ingredients
- 6 cups apple cider
- 1/4 cup real maple syrup
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 6 whole cloves
- 6 whole allspice berries
- 1 orange peel, cut into strips
- 1 lemon peel, cut into strips
Instructions
- Pour the apple cider and maple syrup into a large stainless steel saucepan.
- Place the cinnamon sticks, cloves, allspice berries, orange peel and lemon peel in the center of a washed square of cheesecloth; fold up the sides of the cheesecloth to enclose the bundle, then tie it up with a length of kitchen string. Drop the spice bundle into the cider mixture.
- Place the saucepan over moderate heat for 5 to 10 minutes, or until the cider is very hot but not boiling.
- Remove the cider from the heat. Discard the spice bundle. Ladle the cider into big cups or mugs, adding a fresh cinnamon stick to each serving if desired.
- Serves 6.
