Think Pink

As spring rolls on, another exciting time of year starts: rosé season. We can already envision all of the patios we will be lounging on with a refreshing glass to soak up the warmer months.

Since social media has made #roseallday a lifestyle, shelves are flooded with varieties. Thankfully rosés have a profile most wine drinkers enjoy: red fruit, floral, citrus and melon. Here are a few fruity options to snag from your local grocery store for all of those bright days ahead.

Yes Way Rosé

From the influencers who used the #yeswayrose hashtag to take over Instagram, Yes Way Rosé wine has seen substantial growth for its flagship grenache and syrah-style rosé from France. This approachable dry rosé reveals a fresh bouquet of strawberry, citrus and white peach. Great with grilled seafood, cheese, charcuterie and spicy foods, you can get the wine in a standard bottle or 250-milliliter can. For celebratory moments, pop open the new Yes Way Rosé Bubbles, a 100 percent grenache rose also from France. The crisp and clean sparkling wine has notes of white flowers, stone fruit and pink grapefruit zest along with long-lasting bubbles.

Charles and Charles Rosé

One of the best bargains for quality is Charles and Charles Rosé from the Columbia Valley in Washington. Winemakers Charles Bieler and Charles Smith are great friends and well known in the industry. Bieler has been making rosé in France since 1992, and Smith was Food & Wine’s winemaker of the year in 2009 — he’s also known for managing rock bands including the Raveonettes. This easy-drinking 2018 rosé is a blend of 61 percent syrah, 12 percent mourvedre, 10 percent grenache, 7 percent cabernet sauvignon, 7 percent cinsault and 3 percent counoise grapes. Rated 90 points and named a best buy by Wine Enthusiast, this wine has bright watermelon, strawberry, kiwi and cherry candy aromas that lead to a tart pink-grapefruit flavor with mouthwatering acidity. The eye-catching label plays off of Smith’s rock ‘n’ roll cred with a design by the legendary Hatch Show Print shop in Nashville, Tennessee, that’s known for making posters for musical icons from Elvis to Patsy Cline.

Fattoria Sardi Rosé

The 100 percent certified-organic Fattoria Sardi Rosé hails from Italy. Produced by a northwest Tuscany vineyard that’s been owned by the Sardi family for two centuries, this rosé is a standout before dinner drink with a blend of 85 percent sangiovese and 15 percent trebiano and vermentino grapes. Husband-and-wife winemakers Matteo and Mina Giustiniani apply their degrees in oenology, the study of wine, from the University of Bordeaux to craft this rosé that’s crisp and refreshing on the nose, and luscious and balanced through the finish, with juicy raspberry and melon notes throughout.

Diora La Belle Fete Rosé of Pinot Noir

Just hitting Ohio is the inaugural 2019 vintage Diora La Belle Fete Rosé of Pinot Noir from Monterey, California. Its name, “la belle fete,” means “the beautiful party” in French. The estate-grown wine lives up to that moniker with overwhelming depth and indulgent flavor. While its fresh strawberry and raspberry aromas are inviting, its vibrant acidity and elegant mouthfeel make it the perfect party starter for all of your warm-weather celebrations to come.