Best Meal in a Glass 2023: Hail Mary

Oohing and aahing at Blue Heron Brewery in Medina during brunch may signal the Hail Mary ($24) is being served — and it’s more than just a bloody mary.

“Most people are blown away by the amount of food it is,” says executive chef and co-owner Ben Erjavec. “It’s a full meal.”

It’s an eyeful, with 15 to 20 rotating garnishes. A gooey soft pretzel stuffed with jalapenos and white cheddar creates a base on top of the glass. The heat from that and a boneless Buffalo wing marries well with the spicy bloody mary, especially if you dunk them. A mozzarella stick, three-cheese fried ravioli and rotating charcuterie like capicola, smoked Gouda, peperoncini and Kalamata olives can help cut the heat and so can a double cheeseburger slider.

“That bread and creaminess of that cheese calm your palate down,” Erjavec says.

A maple sausage link and applewood-smoked bacon complement the brunch theme. Alaskan snow crab legs, celery and roasted garlic Parmesan shrimp add to the wow factor.

The bloody mary itself deserves attention. The mix of Worcestershire, horseradish, black pepper, tomato juice and vodka has a good kick. For more heat, opt for a $6 refill with ghost pepper sauce. It cranks the heat and flavor of the gargantuan meal to the max.

“It’ll light you up pretty good,” Erjavec says.

3227 Blue Heron Trace, Medina, blueheronmedina.com