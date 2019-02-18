Better Together

× 1 of 2 Expand Tylar Sutton × 2 of 2 Expand Tylar Sutton Prev Next

Fraternities are social groups by definition. Ethan Moore was the 727th person to pledge the fraternity of Phi Delta Theta at Kent State University. So in May 2018 when he and his wife, Aileen, were getting ready to open a gastropub that encourages socializing, the number seemed natural for the name.

Rm. 727 Gastropub Head Chef Ernest Cornelius explains the rest of the name of this 330 Flavor Award winner for best new restaurant: “We decided that we would like to give a shareable tapas-style experience with Midwest flavors,” he says. “Room is promoting the sense [that] we’re all in a shared room together, so let’s share this experience.”

The menu includes only shareable plates — no entrees or sandwiches — in a warm, homey atmosphere. Soft leather chairs and sofas cluster around a cozy fireplace, rich wood surfaces and luxe paint colors abound, and movable tables and chairs encourage groups to intermingle. Outdoor seating and a bocce ball court with even more opportunities to socialize await warmer weather.

“We want people to enjoy each other’s company,” Cornelius says.

That collective ethos extends to local breweries, with whom the Moores partner for their popular spent-grain pizzas. Cornelius replaces a percentage of the flour for his pizza dough with grains from the brewing process from MadCap Brew Co. in Kent, Royal Docks Brewing Co. in Canton and others. “It gives it a very light, crispy crust,” he says. Like everything else, the pizzas are personal-sized for tasting and splitting. A popular choice is Mark’s Meatza ($14) with all the meats, fresh rosemary and sharp white cheddar.

To wash down the tasty eats, 27 rotating taps and three rotating nitro lines offer regional and local brews from Akronym Brewery, HiHo Brewing Co., Ignite Brewing Co., Maize Valley Brewery and others. Craft cocktails also tempt guests with fun selections like the Rm. 727 Handshake, which is a shot and beer of the bartender’s choosing.

One of Cornelius’ favorite menu items exemplifies his take on Midwest flavors: bratwurst mini corn dogs (three for $10) served with a fruit mustard and pickled plums. “I make all the sausage in house,” he says. “We have a sausage press. I buy all my meat locally. It’s out of this world.” Adding malt to the batter brings a sweetness many diners might associate with Whoppers candy or malted milkshakes, which balances the savory sausage. “A corn dog wants to be sweet, so adding that kind of batter takes it to the next level,” Cornelius says.

Having worked for years in intimate fine dining establishments, Cornelius thinks The 330 is ready for a new vibe that’s more communal.

“At Rm. 727, we really want to touch on that sense of community,” he says, “getting to meet people and enjoy beer, enjoy food and bring it all together as a group instead of an individual’s night out on the town.”

231 Darrow Road, Akron, 234-571-2738, rm727.com