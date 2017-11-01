Mile High Pumpkin Pie Recipe

Mile High Pumpkin Pie
Total Time | 2-3 hours
Serves | 8-10
photo by Natalie Spencer
What is a holiday dinner without the quintessential pumpkin pie? Whether you’re smothering it with a pound of whipped cream or having “just a little sliver,” pumpkin pie is the guaranteed after-dinner treat. This recipe takes that classic dessert to a new level. With (almost) a mile-high mound of light, fluffy meringue, you won’t need to worry about the whipped cream. Start a new tradition and present this showstopper at your next holiday dinner!
Ingredients for the pie
- 1 9-inch pie crust, homemade or store-bought.
- 15-ounce can pumpkin puree
- 1/4 cup + 2 TBSP granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup honey
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp nutmeg
- 1/8 tsp ground cloves
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/2 cup whole milk
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 large egg yolk
- For meringue topping:
- 4 large egg whites
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
Make the pie CRUST
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees
- Roll out the pie crust to about 12 inches in diameter. Place the pie crust in an eight-inch springform pan or deep-dish pie pan. Carefully push crust up the sides of the pan so that dough is about 2 inches high. Cool in fridge for 15-20 minutes.
- Blind bake the pie crust: Once the dough is chilled, line pan with parchment or foil and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Bake dough for 15 minutes.
- After 15 minutes, remove pie from oven and remove pie weights/dry beans. Place crust back in the oven for about 5 more minutes, or until edges start to brown.
Make the pie FILLING
- In a small sauce pan, heat pumpkin puree, sugars, honey, spices and salt. Whisk to combine, and heat for about 5 minutes or until mix starts to come together and steam.
- Remove from heat and continue whisking.
- Slowly add whole milk and heavy cream, continuing to whisk to evenly distribute cold liquid into the hot pumpkin mixture.
- Add eggs and whisk until creamy and smooth.
- Reduce oven to 375 degrees.
- Pour pie filling into pre-baked crust. Bake for 45-55 minutes. Pie will be done when the center is just set, or a knife stuck into the center comes out clean.
- Once cooled, remove pie from the springform pan.
Make the MERINGUE
- Place egg whites and sugar into bowl of stand mixer.
- Add a few inches of water to a small sauce pan, and heat on low.
- Place mixer bowl on top of sauce pan to create a double boiler.
- Whisk eggs and sugar for a few minutes. Once sugar has dissolved and mixture has warmed a little, remove from heat.
- Place mixer bowl on stand mixer with whisk attachment.
- Add the vanilla
- Whisk on high until sides of mixing bowl cool down and medium-stiff peaks form.
- Once the pie has completely cooled, dollop or pipe the meringue onto the pie filling.
- Gently toast the meringue with a kitchen torch. If you do not have a kitchen torch, place the meringue-topped pie under your oven broiler for 30 seconds to 1 minute until peaks of meringue brown slightly.
- Refrigerate until ready to serve.