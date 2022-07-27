Gourmet blueberry pancakes

× Expand Tylar (Sutton) Calhoun Berry Blue Cakes at Twisted Citrus

[ by Kelly Petryszyn, photos by Tylar Sutton ]

Sweet Tart | Berry Blue Cakes

Twisted Citrus // 1649 N. Main St., North Canton // 330-305-9680 // thetwistedcitrus.com

The Berry Blue Cakes at Twisted Citrus come with a warning: Flavor is taken to the extreme — in all facets.

“The flavors tend to pack a lot more punch than most people might be used to,” says Co-owner Kim Shapiro.

Rather than just serving standard blueberry pancakes with dried berries and artificial syrup, the dish explodes with tart flavor from bursting whole blueberries both in the batter and on top.

“We tell you that you should love blueberries,” Shapiro says. “It’s a bit different for someone who might just like regular pancakes with a little tartness.”

The first layer of flavor comes from blueberry juice and fresh blueberries mixed into the batter. While buttermilk batter is the norm, Twisted Citrus makes a sweet cream batter that balances the tang with sweetness.

“Ours is a little denser, a little more filling from the cream, vanilla and other sweeteners we add,” Shapiro says.

Diners can request syrup when the cakes arrive, but Shapiro encourages embracing the sugary compote the cakes are smothered in for a second layer of flavor. Made with whole blueberries, sugar and lemon juice, and topped with grated lemon zest, the compote uses the classic pairing of lemon to bring out the taste of the blueberries.

“It really helps brighten up that meal,” Shapiro says. “You eat with your senses, so as it’s coming to the table, you get a whiff of fresh lemon.”

A dollop of Chantilly cream made in house with sugar and vanilla tops the cakes to temper the tartness with a bit of cool creaminess, and a cup of seasonal fresh fruit calms the sweetness. Despite the warning, the dish has remained on the menu since Twisted Citrus opened four years ago and has emerged as a customer favorite. To get their blueberry fix, diners are willing to go to the extreme — and then some.

“It’s two oversized blueberry pancakes topped with 4 ounces of blueberry compote, so you’re really going to be enjoying blueberries,” Shapiro says.