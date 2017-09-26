Recipe: Grilled Sweet Corn and Zucchini Salad

Grilled Sweet Corn and Zucchini Salad

Serves: 4–6 | Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20–30 minutes | Total Time: 30–40 minutes

Need a new delicious dish for your next summer potluck? We’ve got you covered! This grilled corn and zucchini salad is sure to be a crowd pleaser. Chunks of salty feta pair perfectly with the sweetness of the corn and juicy tomatoes. This salad is great as a side but can be easily turned into an entrée by adding your favorite grilled meat and bulking it up with quinoa or greens of your choice. Served warm or cold, this is a versatile dish perfect for dinner at the table or by the lake. Be sure to shop local and pick up your sweet corn at Szalay’s!

Ingredients

½ cup olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ tsp fresh cracked

black pepper

½ tsp Himalayan pink salt

¼ tsp red pepper flakes

4 ears of corn, shucked

3 zucchinis

½ cup cherry tomatoes

8-ounce block feta cheese

1/2 lemon

Instructions

1. Make the marinade: In a bowl, combine olive oil, garlic, pepper, salt and red pepper flakes.

2. Brush ears of corn and zucchini with marinade.

3. Cook: Heat your grill to medium/high. Once heated, place corn and zucchini on the grill. Cook until corn and zucchini are slightly charred, but not completely covered in grill marks. Zucchini should be tender and easy to cut.

4. Cut block of feta cheese into small cubes. Cut cherry tomatoes in half.

5. Let corn and zucchini cool slightly.

6. Cut kernels off each ear of corn and place in a serving dish.

7. Cut zucchini into bite size pieces and add to bowl with corn.

8. Add tomatoes and feta to bowl, and mix ingredients.

9. Squeeze lemon over top of salad.

10. Serve warm or cold.