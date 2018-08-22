Red, White and Sangria

× Expand Logan Lutton

What wines go well with cookouts that happen regularly during the summer months when we tend to eat lighter foods like white meat, seafood and salads? It’s not so much the brand of wine you choose for these foods but more the style of wine you pick.

As many know, a perfectly cooked steak just off the grill goes great with red wine. Look for summer reds that are a little lower in the percent of alcohol. This will cut down the tannins but still complement the flavor and texture of the steak. Stay with your favorite red varietal, whether it’s cabernet, malbec, merlot, zinfandel or a blend.

If you really prefer a chilled white for a steamy summer evening, chardonnay, sauvignon blanc and pinot grigio are the varietals of choice to go with appetizers, salads, your favorite cheeses or just some friendly conversation.

And don’t forget the roses! They come from around the world and deliver a palate full of delight.

Enjoy these beautiful wines of summer.

Reds

Kenwood Sonoma Cabernet , $12.99 With only 13.5 percent alcohol, this wine was aged in French oak barrels for 23 months, which rounded out the edges of the cabernet grape yet kept that Sonoma County flavor we love. Growing conditions this season were ideal in helping preserve the natural acidity while keeping the tannins soft, making this a juicy wine to accompany a juicy steak.

Federalist Lodi Zinfandel, $14.99 Ribs are also a grilling favorite, whether it’s a Tuesday night or a weekend family gathering. Red zinfandel is the varietal of choice to complement those fall-off-the-bone ribs, and there’s no better choice in July than the one with our Founding Father George Washington’s picture on the label. The Federalist Lodi Zinfandel has 7 percent syrah in it, which makes an extra smooth wine that still possesses the cola taste and spicy twang to make those ribs a legend.

Hogue Cellars Gewurztraminer, $8.99 We can’t forget America’s favorite, the burger. Over the years, restauranteurs and backyard chefs alike have adapted the traditional beef burger into several variations, with popular choices including salmon and tuna. One of our favorite varietals with these seafood burgers is a gewurztraminer, and Washington state produces some great choices of this grape, including the fantastic value from Hogue Cellars. Spice is nice with seafood burgers, and the acidity and minerality of this wine, along with the array of fruit flavors, may just be a perfect pairing.

Whites

Wente Riva Ranch Chardonnay, $19.99 From the “first family” of California chardonnay, the 2016 vintage just received 96 points from the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, and once you try this wine, you will know why. This single-vineyard chardonnay has the classic profile with a complement of stone fruit flavors. The overall balance and robust acidity make this a natural with many summer food choices — or by itself.

Torresella Pinot Grigio, $13.99 From the Veneto region in Italy — where 85 percent of Italy’s and 43 percent of the world’s production of pinot grigio comes from — we bring you this estate-grown selection that is dry and clean with aromas of pear and citrus. Just like the crunch you get on a fresh summer salad, the finesse and crisp finish of this wine make it a great choice for light dinners or as an aperitif on the patio.

Round Pond Sauvignon Blanc, $28.99 This delightful sauvignon blanc from Rutherford in the heart of Napa, California, practically over-delivers. After the first sip, you’ll stop and wonder what you just drank. Then again on the second sip. This elegant wine’s pure flavors are like July fireworks softly bursting across your palate with all the beautiful summer fruits, like peach, pear and apple. The enjoyment lingers for minutes.

Sangria