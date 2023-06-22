by Alexandra Sobczak, photos provided by Dereck Malone

× 1 of 5 Expand provided by Dereck Malone × 2 of 5 Expand provided by Dereck Malone × 3 of 5 Expand provided by Dereck Malone × 4 of 5 Expand provided by Dereck Malone × 5 of 5 Expand provided by Dereck Malone Prev Next

On camera, Dereck Malone dug into house-made queso, chips and salsa, garlic Parmesan and Shotgun boneless wings and a spicy habanero burger at Bubba’s 33 in Canton — all chosen by a waitress during a food review he made for TikTok in March 2022.

“I wanted people to see it from my vision, what it was like to open my door, walk out, get to the place, show off the place,” says Malone, who used to be a professional video game player and is the vice president of the Hyperluxe gaming company. “My passion is helping mom-and-pop shops.”

Malone takes his over 650,000 TikTok followers along with him as he films food reviews at restaurants throughout the country. The 40-year-old Canton resident draws from his previous experience livestreaming and creating vlogs as a gamer, engaging audiences with his playful commentary and memorable mohawk as he samples dishes and talks to restaurant staffers. He sometimes brings his girlfriend and son with him to his reviews, and he checks out places like chain locations and local restaurants, which are some of his favorites.

His content, which averages 15 million monthly views, has made an impact. Restaurants have experienced an uptick in guests, like Bubba’s 33 where many came from Cleveland and farther and ordered the habanero burger Malone recommended.

“I had companies that were like, Hey, you posted a video for us. You literally shut us down for three weekends in a row because we ran out of food. That’s how viral it went,” Malone says. “I have chills right now when I think about it. I’m very passionate about what I do.”

He recommends some of his favorite Canton spots.

Bubba’s 33

From wings to lasagna to rib-eyes, the Canton location of the national chain has it all.

“They do a coffee ground steak there, which is fabulous, but their burgers are my favorite thing,” Malone says, adding his favorite is the habanero burger. “It’s got a big, deep-fried cream cheese jalapeno puck that sits on top. It is phenomenal.”

He offers some inside knowledge: Some people don’t know Bubba’s 33 is a sister restaurant to Texas Roadhouse. “The same cut of meat that comes from Texas Roadhouse is sold at Bubba’s at a cheaper price,” says Malone, who rated Bubba’s 33 a 9.3 out of 10.

Gervasi Vineyard

The winery resort is synonymous with Canton, and Malone says he visits frequently during the summer. His top picks include the steak at the Bistro, the risotto cakes at the Crush House and the garlic cream pizza at the Piazza. He also enjoys walking the grounds and unwinding.

“I’ll go and have a cigar at the Still House and a drink,” he says, adding that he has another Still House favorite. “One of the best cannolis I’ve ever had.”

H2 Huth & Harris Wine Merchants

In a memorable atmosphere, enjoy wines, craft beers and bourbons, along with plates like pan-seared scallops and grilled quail.

“You walk through the door, and then it all unfolds, the mahogany smell, the old wood bar — all that is speakeasy to the max,” he says. “I’m a speakeasy fanboy.”

Upstairs, the spot’s lunch menu, H2 Nosh, offers chef-made options like deviled eggs, spicy butternut squash bisque and house-made meatball risotto, all things Malone tried during a review in which he rated it a glowing 9.8 out of 10.

Willow Bistro

It’s small but mighty. Malone called it Canton’s “most hidden gem” and described it as cute and quaint in his review. He recommends the Frenched pork chop, which is a 12-ounce center cut with house seasoning Malone describes as similar to blackened seasoning.

“They have the best pork chop probably within 200 miles,” he says. “It’s moist inside, cooked to perfection. It’s brilliant.”

TikTok @snipingfordom