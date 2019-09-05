Duplin Winery | Rose Hill, North Carolina | Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

These sweet wines are made from the North Carolina-native muscadine grape that has surprising heart-health benefits despite its appeal to the sweet tooth. Muscadine grapes contain higher levels of a particular antioxidant — resveratrol — than any other winemaking grape. Skins of the muscadine grapes contain six to eight times the antioxidants as blueberries, and there is six times more resveratrol in muscadine grapes than in other red grapes.

Duplin Winery is the largest producer of muscadine wines in the world, rolling out over 525,000 cases annually. All Duplin wines are cold fermented to preserve the natural sweetness that only these grapes can produce.

We picked our faves from Duplin’s 42 varietals that are perfect for a sweet summer sip.

Hatteras Red | Duplin’s flagship wine is sweet, full bodied and nice to enjoy while entertaining alfresco on the patio with a slice of pizza.

Carolina Red | The sweetest selection from Duplin is made from the Coastal James variety of muscadine grape, picked late in the harvest. It is velvety smooth with a clean crisp finish that will get you through those balmy August nights.

Black River Red | Made from a blend of North Carolina red muscadine and Catawba grapes from New York state, this wine is light in style with a fresh and lively finish. At a lower 10.5 percent alcohol by volume, it’s easy to sip a second glass.

Scuppernong | One of the first wines produced at Duplin is made from the white muscadine grape of the same name. With a mouthwatering taste of fruit complemented with crisp sweetness, this wine is great with any summer salad.

Sweet Muscadine | Moscato lovers will swoon over this sweetheart with a fruity start and refreshing finish. Its lower alcohol content of only 10 percent keeps things light.