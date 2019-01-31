Holiday Cinnamon Breakfast Wreath Recipe

× 1 of 2 Expand Natalie Spencer × 2 of 2 Expand Natalie Spencer Prev Next

Holiday Cinnamon Breakfast Wreath

Total Time: About 3 hours | Serves: 10 people

Bring the holiday spirit to the table this year with this beautiful breakfast wreath. The taste of classic cinnamon rolls takes on a new shape for the winter and will be the centerpiece of your winter morning meal. Tie it up with a bow, and give it as a delicious gift sure to warm the hearts and stomachs of your friends and family.

Ingredients

Dough:

• 1 cup whole milk

• 2/3 cup granulatedsugar

• 2 packets dry activeyeast

• 1/2 cup unsaltedbutter, roomtemperature, cutinto 4 pieces

• 2 large eggs, roomtemperature

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 4 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plusmore for handlingthe dough

Filling:

• 6 tablespoonsunsalted butter,room temperature

• 1/2 cup granulatedsugar

• 1 1/2 tablespoonsground cinnamon

Icing:

• 1 cup powderedsugar

• 1 teaspoon vanillaextract

• 2 tablespoons milk

Instructions

For the dough:

1. Heat milk until it reaches 95 degrees, using a kitchen thermometer to read the temperature.

2. Pour the milk into a stand mixer with a dough hook attachment.

3. Whisk in the granulated sugar and the yeast to combine.

4. Cover with a towel and let sit for about 10 minutes or until yeast dissolves and becomes foamy.

5. Turn mixer on low speed and add the softened butter. The butter will break up but not fully mix in.

6. Add the eggs one at a time.

7. Add the salt.

8. With the mixer still on low speed, gradually add the flour.

9. Once all flour has been added, increase mixer speed to medium until a dough ball forms. Increase the speed to medium high and beat for about 6 minutes.

10. Transfer dough to a lightly floured surface and manually knead for 1 minute.

11. Place dough in a lightly oiled bowl and cover with a towel in a warm place to rise. Let rise for 2 hours.

12. Transfer the dough to a silicone baking mat or parchment paper. This will make it easier to transport the wreath to a baking sheet.

13. Roll out the dough into a rectangle about 10 by 20 inches. Try to make the thickness as even as possible.

For the filling:

1. Combine softened butter, sugar and cinnamon in a bowl until a paste forms.

2. Place dollops of the cinnamon sugar paste all over the dough rectangle. Spread evenly using an offset spatula or the back of a spoon.

3. Starting on the long side of the rectangle, begin to roll the dough. Roll a small fold at first, to ensure it is tight. Continue to roll the dough until a log forms.

4. Cut the log down the middle long ways. This will reveal the layers of dough and filling. Place the cut sides up.

5. Place one half of the roll diagonally across the mat as a base. Fold the other half over the top couple inches of the first half. Then take the first half from the bottom and fold it over the second half. Continue folding one half over the other into a braid-like design.

6. Pinch the ends of the top and bottom of the braid so that both halves stay together.

7. Carefully, join the ends of the braid to create a circle. Gently stretch or lift pieces of the braid as needed. Pinch the joined segment of the circle to ensure it stays in place.

8. Carefully slide the silicone baking mat or parchment paper onto a cookie sheet.

9. Place a small ramekin in the center of the wreath to help hold the circular shape while baking (optional).

10. Let the wreath sit for 45 minutes in a warm place to rise again.

11. Preheat oven to 350.

12. Bake wreath for 25 minutes or until golden brown.

13. Remove from oven and cool for 10 minutes. Then transfer to cooling rack.

For the icing:

1. In a bowl, whisk all the icing ingredients together.

2. Drizzle over the entire wreath or on each individual slice after cutting.