This summer, one of Germany’s largest privately owned breweries finally hit the Buckeye State. Ohio, say hello to Krombacher.

Dating back to 1803, Germany’s Krombacher Brauerei was founded in none other than the city of Krombach in the North Rhine-Westphalia region of the country. Over the last two centuries, it has become one of the most sought-after and cherished breweries, not only in Germany but throughout the world.

The brewery has also been known to give back to the community. In 2002, it partnered with the World Wildlife Fund to create the Krombacher Rainforest Project to raise money to help the environment. For every crate of Krombacher sold, the foundation conserves approximately 10.7 square feet of forest.

This summer brings the arrival of these three core beers from the famed brewery.

Krombacher Pils

The brewery’s most beloved offering, Krombacher Pils first came to fruition in 1890. It is said that every 10th pilsner beer consumed in Germany comes from Krombach. As one would expect, the delicious Krombacher Pils features a bready malt body with earthy hop notes to form a clean and crisp brew with just the perfect touch of hop character.

Krombacher Dark

Complex in its full-bodied roasted-malt backbone and subtle hoppiness, Krombacher Dark is a refreshing addition to the portfolio. Beer connoisseurs will be equally impressed by the notes of roasted coffee and chocolate found in this stellar schwarzbier.

Krombacher Weizen

Debuting in 2007, the weizen doesn’t disappoint with its fruity, wheat characteristics that every beer drinker should quaff all summer. This cloudy hefeweizen splendidly offers perfect notes of banana, clove and bubble gum. The result is one of the most refreshing wheat beers of the season.

Krombacher beers will be available this month at finer craft beer stops such as Fishers Foods, Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, West Point Market, Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.