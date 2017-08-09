Three Buttery Chardonnays

Chardonnay is the most widely planted white wine grape in California and has been the top-selling varietal for many years now. There are two styles of chardonnay, one that goes through malolactic fermentation (MLF) and one that does not. Malolactic fermented chardonnay is creamy, rich, opulent and buttery. This is one of the fastest-growing styles of wine in the business, and this month we present three of these chardonnays you’re going to love.

What really defines this style of chardonnay is the use of oak in the winemaking process. First, oak introduces more oxygen in the winemaking process, which results in more baked apple, pie crust, and hazelnut-like flavors. Second, the use of toasted new oak adds aroma compounds to the wine, including vanilla, clove, cinnamon, and coconut. Finally, as the chardonnay rests in oak barrels, it often goes through the additional process of MLF, which increases the richness to a butter-like texture. Add the stone fruit and citrus component of the grapes along with the acidity the sun produces, and all the characteristics combine for an experience to savor.

Popcorn Chardonnay is a fun, accessible, unpretentious 100 percent chardonnay that was aged in medium and medium-plus French oak barrels. When you pour this chardonnay, it will have a light golden hue with fruity aromas of honeydew melon and lemon custard. After swirling and then tasting, you will find its flavors rich and generous, layered with characteristics of ripe pear, apple tart, peach and vanilla shortbread that show the subtle oak aging. The delicious creaminess and weight in the mouth are kept fresh by the natural acidity of cool-climate Santa Lucia Highlands fruit, resulting in a wine with exquisite balance. Normally $19.99, this wine is now on sale for $14.99.

Brand-new to the market is Cupcake Butterkissed Chardonnay. This chardonnay is a rich, decadent take on the timeless varietal. Cupcake uses stainless steel and barrel fermentation. They start with sun-drenched grapes from California, where the long, warm growing season creates rich indulgent flavors in the bottle, leading to fresh aromas of ripe pear and white peach. The MLF produces a rich chardonnay with notes of fresh drawn butter, vanilla and citrus zest with a smooth, creamy mouthfeel. On sale at $12.99, this decadent full-bodied wine pairs well with wood-fired pizza, parmesan-crusted chicken breast, and impromptu get-togethers with friends.

Renowned winemaker Margo Van Staaveren returns to her roots and brings us Chateau St. Jean Creamy Chardonnay. She chose grapes from select lots with distinct personalities and showcases the classic Chateau St. Jean style in creating a new, bold, creamy chardonnay. At only $11.99, this opulent chardonnay has enticing aromas of ripe tropical fruit, enhanced with flavors of crème brulee, spiced apple and lemon meringue on the palate.

These wines can be ordered or found at Acme Fresh Markets, Buehler’s, West Point Market, Heinen’s, Regency Wine Bar, Mustard Seed, Papa Joe’s, Giant Eagle and other fine beverage retailers in the Greater Akron Area.