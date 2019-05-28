Yes, You Can

Convenience is a huge factor in many of our lives. Traditionally, wine is considered somewhat inconvenient to tote around, with its heavy glass bottles and the requirement of a special tool to remove the cork. That’s been changing in recent years, as boxed wine, Tetra Pak carton packaging and screw caps have made their way into the mainstream.

A recent form of wine packaging to lose its bad rep and fill retailer shelves is the can. If you’re worried about the aluminum affecting your wine’s taste or consistency, rest assured: As with all canned beverages, a liner inside the can prevents the aluminum from coming into contact with the contents.

As you plan warm-weather outings, consider these choices in easily chilled cans for a refreshing summer.

Acrobat From Oregon, Acrobat routinely boasts ratings of 89 and 90 points from Wine Enthusiast magazine, especially for its pinot gris. The winery now offers that award winner in cans, along with rose, pinot noir and chardonnay options. Bringing out all the flavors of the Oregon terroir, these wines are approachable but a little more complex.

Crafters Union This California winery has a passion for premium wines that can accompany you on a journey. They offer a crisp pinot grigio, a daring and elegant red blend and a delicate rose in cans that travel light.

Eufloria From Washington’s Columbia Valley, Pacific Rim Winery produces gluten-free, vegan-friendly wines, specializing in rieslings. Its Eufloria Aromatic white blends riesling with muscat, gewertztraminer and chenin grapes for a refreshing and multidimensional wine that sparkles with life. Malbec is added to the Eufloria Aromatic Rose, giving it a touch of color and strawberry aroma.

Spellbound Another California wine producer getting into cans is this member of the Michael Mondavi family of vintners. For those who can’t give up reds even when it’s warmer, the Spellbound petite sirah features intense color with notes of blackberries and blueberries that finish with vanilla and coffee flavors. A true California chardonnay and a barbera-based rose round out the canned selections from this winery.

Underwood One of the first to can its wine, the Union Wine Co. of Oregon has been in aluminum since 2013 and now has six canned varietals on Ohio shelves under its Underwood label. The pinot gris has notes of apple, pear and lemon while the rose brings in summer tastes of strawberry, peach and watermelon. Try Underwood Bubbles or Underwood Rose Bubbles for a fizzy drink, or reach for the Riesling Radler — made with riesling grapes, grapefruit and Oregon hops — for a fun seasonal twist.