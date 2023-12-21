You aren’t alone if you feel wistful for warmer weather when winter is only just beginning. Akron’s Hoppin’ Frog Brewery has just the fruit-packed brew for you with the release of its cranberry version of the best-selling Turbo Shandy Citrus Ale.

First established back in 2006 by owner and brewmaster Fred Karm, Hoppin’ Frog beers are now available in 22 states and over 40 countries throughout the world. Karm has been brewing eccentric award-winning creations since 1994. The brewery has taken home an arsenal of awards over the last two decades, most recently winning a silver medal at the 2023 World Beer Cup and a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival — the two most prestigious award ceremonies in the beer industry — for its Smashing Honey Blonde.

Hoppin’ Frog Cranberry Turbo Shandy Citrus Ale is what you would expect — a perfect winter holiday take on arguably the brewery’s most cherished year-round offering. Like its base beer, Cranberry Turbo Shandy Citrus Ale is 7 percent alcohol by volume, which raises it above other shandy-style options. Whether you are craving something sweet or tart, Hoppin’ Frog’s Cranberry Turbo Shandy Citrus Ale brings the best of both worlds. The cranberry tartness balances expertly with the malty sweetness to create a juicy brew that reminds you of the freshness of warmer seasons but equally grounds you with wintertime flavors.

Find Hoppin’ Frog Brewery’s Cranberry Turbo Shandy Citrus Ale at select Giant Eagle, Acme Fresh Market, Heinen’s, Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, Buehler’s Fresh Foods and Fisher’s Foods locations, as well as craft beer stops throughout the state.