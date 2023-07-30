Lonz Winery | Middle Bass Island, Ohio

In 1926 during Prohibition, Lonz Winery was originally founded when Peter Lonz and his son purchased the former Golden Eagle Winery on Middle Bass Island. The winery survived Prohibition by selling bottles of grape juice with instructions on how to ferment it. When a fire destroyed the winery in 1942, Peter began construction on the Gothic-style castle building that many know today. In 1986, the winery was added to the National Register of Historic Places, and in 2000, the state of Ohio purchased the 124-acre property. In 2002, Firelands Winery purchased the Lonz brand and moved production to its facility in Sandusky.

Lonz is most well-known for its Catawba wines. Catawba grapes are hardy American late-ripening grapes ideal for the northeastern temperature and climate. Purple in color, Catawba grapes are a cross between labrusca and semillon grapes. They can be found throughout the East Coast and are most recognizable for their musky flavor. Here are some Lonz wines to uncork this summer.

Pink Catawba

Made from pink Catawba grapes, this wine ($7.99) is a soft pink color with rounded fruit flavors. It’s sweet and full in the mouth and can be enjoyed with fresh fruit or creamy cheeses.

White Catawba

Produced with a blend of Catawba and other American grapes, this white ($7.99) is a golden straw color with a bright green apple note. Light in body and sweet on the palate, it pairs well with spicy Asian fare and pork ribs.

Cream Concord

Labrusca grapes, which are commonly used in grape juices and table wines, make up this wine ($7.99). It is a deep blackberry in color. Cloying on the nose with a full sweet finish, it’s best served chilled with salted robust cheeses.