Don and Lisa Drumm Celebrate the 45th Anniversary of their Acclaimed Akron Gallery more

The local craft brewer proudly contributes to the community through many events and programs, including efforts of good stewardship and recycling for sustainable businesses. more

Celebration in the round, pie is a comforting dish rich in tradition. more

North, south, east or west, The 330 covers your shopping needs. more

From burgers to jewelers to dentists to parks, we want to know your favorites from around The 330. more

Featured Stories

photo by Natalie Spencer Fall Spice Recipes Here are the recipes for those mouth-watering dishes featured in the October 2015 issue of Akron Life magazine. more 12:40 PM Molly Gase Flavor Blog

Photo by Jamie Skarupa Wine Wednesday at Gervasi The entire staff at akronlife magazine would like to thank everyone who attended the Wine Wednesday event at Gervasi Vineyard's Crush House. more 10:47 AM (330) Area Blog

Photo by Michelle Weissman Walking through Hudson's history A lot has happened in the idyllic burg of Hudson in the 217 years since its founding. You would be hard-pressed to find anyone more dedicated to the preservation of that story than Gwen Mayer. more 12:42 PM Devin Reany Home & Garden

Glimpse Cuyahoga Falls Past Pavement destroyed by a falling car. A freight-train explosion. Outrageous speeding fines amounting to an unheard-of $5. All this and more is waiting to be discovered in the pages of “Cuyahoga Falls” by Jeri Holland. more 11:17 AM Bryan Heraghty Travel

Hoppin’ Frog’s T.O.R.I.S. Ohio beer drinkers rejoiced last month when the 12 percent alcohol by volume (ABV) limit was removed, making way for brewers and wholesalers to sell and distribute high-alcohol brews to the masses. more 3:37 PM Aaron Fowler Flavor Blog

Rose Wines For a long time rose wines have been overlooked. Not anymore. Rose wines are quickly becoming very popular, and I wanted to pick a few that you will like. more 1:08 PM Food & Dining