Classic 330 Dishes

The original marble countertops at Taggarts Ice Cream in Canton aren’t the only things in the parlor that have stood the test of time. The retro spot has been scooping out a taste of the past since 1926. Perhaps the most famous of its time-frozen offerings: the Bittner ($4.80-$7.55). A blend of house-made chocolate sauce and butterfat ice cream topped with double-salted pecans, it was reportedly born from customer demand for a thicker-than-a-milkshake treat. Canton, taggartsicecream.com

Chicken Paprikash

Get an authentic taste of one of Akron’s cornerstone cuisines —Eastern European — at New Era Restaurant. Founded in 1928 by Croatian natives Rade and Lucija Juric, the restaurant’s legacy was cemented through authentic Balkan cooking. New Era’s most famous dish is its chicken paprikash ($16.75-$17.75): a flavorful, paprika-heavy mix of onions, hot peppers, handmade dumplings and chicken. It’s served with New Era’s apple or cheese strudel, handmade daily from hand-stretched, paper-thin flaky dough. Akron, thenewerarestaurant.com

Gerty’s Chili

In 1937, when Ray’s Place opened in Kent, a bowl of chili was 5 cents. It may cost a bit more now, but a serving of Gerty’s ground beef and kidney bean chili ($4.75 cup, $5.75 bowl) still tastes the same. The creation of late Ray’s cook Gerty Gritten — whose photo still hangs on the restaurant’s wall — its secret recipe hasn’t changed in over 85 years. Kent, raysplacekent.com

JoJos

In the 330, your pizza comes with fried chicken and thick-cut potato wedges known as jojos. Fiesta Pizza and Chicken claims to have introduced both the quintessential food and the idea of combining a pizza and chicken shop to Akron in 1963. Seasoned, lightly breaded and deep fried, Fiesta’s jojos ($4.50-$43.95) are cut into eighths for the perfect thickness. They’ve made Fiesta a landmark — the restaurant recently received official recognition from the Ohio House of Representatives for its jojo legacy. Akron and Cuyahoga Falls,

Killer Brownies

When Akron specialty store West Point Market closed in 2018 after 82 years, many feared the loss of famous offerings like its Killer Brownies — rich, triple-layer bricks of caramel-drizzled goodness. Since 2020, you can find even bigger versions — about a third of a pound — via the website of a founding family member and local shops like Akron’s Crafty Steere market, which also sells West Point’s cheese spreads. Made with cocoa and Ghirardelli chocolate for a fudgy texture, the brownies come in flavors like fluffernutter ($36-$60 pack), with a creamy peanut butter and gooey marshmallow center. wpmbrownies.com

Lou & Hy’s Cheesecake

Find Lou & Hy Deli’s beloved cheesecake at Niko’s Sandwich Board, situated at the same plaza where the Akron shop once stood. After discovering the recipe in a newspaper article, owner Niko Manolis recreated the cheesecake ($4.50 slice, $45 full) — and Niko’s Sandwich Board began serving its predecessor’s unique, fluffy take on the classic dessert. With a bit of flour, it isn’t dense but instead rises above the rest. Akron, nikossandwichboard.com

Pepperoni Pizza and Cheese Salad

Prepare for more mozzarella than greens when you order Luigi’s Restaurant’s “cheese salad” ($4.50-$10.55). Opened in 1949, the old-school, cash-only joint still prompts locals to line up for its pepperoni pizza ($3.30-$18.25). Come for the crispy-edged crust made from scratch daily, stay for the vintage Chicago Coin Co. mechanical bandbox — using it prompts Superman and Barbie dolls to play music. Akron, luigisrestaurant.com

Sauerkraut Balls

Since 1957, Akron’s family-owned Waterloo Restaurant has been frying up a local tradition: battered balls ($7) of ham and sauerkraut. Made using the same recipe for 67 years, the award-winning sauerkraut balls, served with cocktail sauce, are popular all year-round — but are a seasonal favorite in the winter, when sky-high demand requires a special team of cooks to roll them by the thousands. Akron,

White French Dressing

Although its origin is debated, most agree that Papa Joe’s was one of the first to introduce the fabled white French dressing to Akron. A local legend like its progenitor — Papa Joe’s has been around for over 90 years — the creamy sauce is made using a blend of mayo, onion, vinegar, sugar and basic spices. Order Papa Joe’s house version on a salad ($12-$28) or buy a bottle at its market for a taste of local mythology. Akron,

