uncorked jan17.jpg

Hess Collection Vineyards

Recently I was asked if there was a winery in Napa that has a nice artwork collection. The answer is yes. If you like art, you’ll need to stop at the Hess Collection. more

don feb15 2.jpg

New Year, Old Friends

Those of us who have lived in many places and made many friends over the years tend to think back instead of forward at this time of year. more

voting slider.jpg

Best of the City Voting is Now Open

From burgers to jewelers to dentists to parks, we want to know your favorites from around The 330. more

DSC_0186.JPG

Miss Millie’s Speakeasy

Weathervane Playhouse's annual gala more

IMG_6039-edit.jpg

unknown

Habitat for Humanity of Summit County's “A Taste of the WILD: A Night 2 Build Hope” more

Jan 4, 2017 9:58 AM Arts & Entertainment

molly column jan17.jpg

Happiness is a funny thing. It can be elusive—slipping in and out of frame, blurring at the edges, and then suddenly coming into focus. The smiles, laughter and joy that accompany the emotion are worth searching for in life. more

Jan 4, 2017 9:31 AM Arts & Entertainment

Ripper_TopDown_3x2.jpg

courtesy Stone Brewing

Stone Brewing: Ripper

Stone Brewing brings its latest hoppy creation, Ripper, to Ohio beer shelves just in time to warm our taste buds for the bitter cold months ahead. more

Jan 4, 2017 10:55 AM Flavor Blog

DSC_5914.jpg

Photo by Michelle Weissman

A lot has happened in the idyllic burg of Hudson in the 217 years since its founding. You would be hard-pressed to find anyone more dedicated to the preservation of that story than Gwen Mayer. more

Nov 3, 2016 12:42 PM Home & Garden

Lisa & Mike McClain & Joyce Kelleman.jpg

Picasa

Guests mingled the evening away at Portage Country Club more

Jan 4, 2017 10:09 AM Arts & Entertainment

gamut dear audience aug16.jpg

illustration by Carla Wilson

Dear Audience,

The Final Bow more

Nov 8, 2016 3:20 PM (330) Area Blog

_MG_2706.jpg

photo by Natalie Spencer

Celebration in the round, pie is a comforting dish rich in tradition. more

Nov 11, 2016 2:55 PM Food & Dining

IMG_3545.jpg

photo by Amani Williams

Sculpture Tour of The 330

The 330 is brimming with amazing sculptures and installations. more

Nov 4, 2016 1:26 PM (330) Area Blog

don column pic sep16.jpg

What I Did Last Summer

The only time my family took vacations was in the winter, mostly to Florida, but I was in school and couldn’t go. more

Nov 1, 2016 1:26 PM (330) Area Blog

IMG_4191.jpg

photo by Amani Williams

Don and Lisa Drumm Celebrate the 45th Anniversary of their Acclaimed Akron Gallery more

Nov 3, 2016 4:35 PM Arts & Entertainment

