voting slider.jpg

Best of the City Voting is Now Open

From burgers to jewelers to dentists to parks, we want to know your favorites from around The 330. more

FINAL EDIT 02.jpg

Shop The 330

North, south, east or west, The 330 covers your shopping needs. more

_MG_2706.jpg

All about pies

Celebration in the round, pie is a comforting dish rich in tradition. more

thirsty dog

The Face of Craft Beer

The local craft brewer proudly contributes to the community through many events and programs, including efforts of good stewardship and recycling for sustainable businesses. more

IMG_4191.jpg

It Takes Two: Don & Lisa Drumm

Don and Lisa Drumm Celebrate the 45th Anniversary of their Acclaimed Akron Gallery more

Featured Stories

IMG_1366.jpg

photo by Natalie Spencer

Fall Spice Recipes

Here are the recipes for those mouth-watering dishes featured in the October 2015 issue of Akron Life magazine. more

Oct 9, 2015 12:40 PM Flavor Blog

**IMG_0048.jpg

Photo by Mary Lauletta

Open Door Coffee Co. brings a little piece of history back to a historic town more

Nov 3, 2016 12:27 PM Food & Dining

gervasi40.jpg

Photo by Jamie Skarupa

Wine Wednesday at Gervasi

The entire staff at akronlife magazine would like to thank everyone who attended the Wine Wednesday event at Gervasi Vineyard's Crush House. more

Nov 9, 2016 10:47 AM (330) Area Blog

image7.jpeg

Mark Giangaspero's has created a body of work larger than life more

Nov 7, 2016 11:38 AM Arts & Entertainment

edu_illustration 2.jpg

illustration by Jamie Skarupa

The prep can never begin too early more

Nov 7, 2016 4:03 PM Education

IMG_0374.jpg

photo by Mary Lauletta

No one could ever say that Stephan Baity’s road from point A to B hasn’t been interesting. more

Nov 7, 2016 12:37 PM Food & Dining

DSC_5914.jpg

Photo by Michelle Weissman

A lot has happened in the idyllic burg of Hudson in the 217 years since its founding. You would be hard-pressed to find anyone more dedicated to the preservation of that story than Gwen Mayer. more

Nov 3, 2016 12:42 PM Home & Garden

cuy falls teaser sep15054.jpg

Pavement destroyed by a falling car. A freight-train explosion. Outrageous speeding fines amounting to an unheard-of $5. All this and more is waiting to be discovered in the pages of “Cuyahoga Falls” by Jeri Holland. more

Nov 2, 2016 11:17 AM Travel

toris.jpg

Hoppin’ Frog’s T.O.R.I.S.

Ohio beer drinkers rejoiced last month when the 12 percent alcohol by volume (ABV) limit was removed, making way for brewers and wholesalers to sell and distribute high-alcohol brews to the masses. more

Nov 8, 2016 3:37 PM Flavor Blog

wine teaser.jpg

For a long time rose wines have been overlooked. Not anymore. Rose wines are quickly becoming very popular, and I wanted to pick a few that you will like. more

Nov 2, 2016 1:08 PM Food & Dining

DSC_0867.jpg

Having dinner with an Amish family is one of the most authentic experiences you can have when visiting as a tourist. You are being invited to eat a meal that came from the family’s farm, that they cooked, at their table with them. more

Nov 1, 2016 12:52 PM Travel

maui cans.jpg

Beer drinkers can now rejoice and say aloha to Maui Brewing Company, which has finally made its way to the Buckeye State. more

Nov 1, 2016 1:18 PM Food & Dining

store teaser right rail
header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

BOGO

Akron Life Calendar

Saturday

January 21, 2017

Sunday

January 22, 2017

Monday

January 23, 2017

Tuesday

January 24, 2017

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search
UA City Guide