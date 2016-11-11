voting slider.jpg

Best of the City Voting is Now Open

From burgers to jewelers to dentists to parks, we want to know your favorites from around The 330. more

IMG_4191.jpg

It Takes Two: Don & Lisa Drumm

Don and Lisa Drumm Celebrate the 45th Anniversary of their Acclaimed Akron Gallery more

IMG_0374.jpg

Local Culinary Artist Stephan Baity

No one could ever say that Stephan Baity’s road from point A to B hasn’t been interesting. more

Featured Stories

_MG_2706.jpg

photo by Natalie Spencer

Celebration in the round, pie is a comforting dish rich in tradition. more

Nov 11, 2016 2:55 PM Food & Dining

gervasi40.jpg

Photo by Jamie Skarupa

Wine Wednesday at Gervasi

The entire staff at akronlife magazine would like to thank everyone who attended the Wine Wednesday event at Gervasi Vineyard's Crush House. more

Nov 9, 2016 10:47 AM (330) Area Blog

image7.jpeg

Mark Giangaspero's has created a body of work larger than life more

Nov 7, 2016 11:38 AM Arts & Entertainment

JKP_7791.jpg

photo courtesy of Artis Wall

Easy, authentic product brings rustic chic to your home in minutes more

Nov 7, 2016 12:56 PM Home & Garden

IMG_3840.jpg

photo by Amani Williams

Akron native Denny Schreiner was inducted into the PBA Hall of Fame in February of 2016. more

Nov 7, 2016 12:11 PM Arts & Entertainment 1 Comments

IMG_9952.jpg

photo by Mary Lauletta

Craft, form and content bring paint and music alive for Peninsula artist, Doug Unger more

Nov 4, 2016 1:55 PM Arts & Entertainment

Fall Guide sep16.jpg

illustration by Cait Jones

Savor the change of seasons with indoor and outdoor fun more

Sep 6, 2016 4:41 PM Arts & Entertainment

DSC_6335.jpg

A local craftsman brings past to present one chair at a time more

Nov 3, 2016 12:18 PM Home & Garden

DSC_6412.jpg

Photo by Michelle Weissman

Hudson: A Destination Like No Other more

Nov 3, 2016 12:09 PM Travel

Holmes Co Pottery jar.jpg

unknown

Holmes County Pottery and Bowden Design, Metal and Glass more

Nov 1, 2016 1:01 PM Travel

IMG_1366.jpg

photo by Natalie Spencer

Fall Spice Recipes

Here are the recipes for those mouth-watering dishes featured in the October 2015 issue of Akron Life magazine. more

Oct 9, 2015 12:40 PM Flavor Blog

