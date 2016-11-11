don feb15 2.jpg

New Year, Old Friends

Those of us who have lived in many places and made many friends over the years tend to think back instead of forward at this time of year. more

Best of the City Voting is Now Open

From burgers to jewelers to dentists to parks, we want to know your favorites from around The 330. more

Sculpture Tour of The 330

The 330 is brimming with amazing sculptures and installations. more

All about pies

Celebration in the round, pie is a comforting dish rich in tradition. more

Rose Wines

For a long time rose wines have been overlooked. Not anymore. Rose wines are quickly becoming very popular, and I wanted to pick a few that you will like. more

Featured Stories

Photo by Tylar Sutton

Mix up your pie repertoire with these delicious, worldly pastries. more

Nov 11, 2016 2:45 PM Food & Dining

Fresh ideas for taking your home through fall and winter in style more

Nov 8, 2016 3:00 PM Home & Garden

photo by Natalie Spencer

With a dash of these 5 spices, traditional dishes become seasonal foodie favorites more

Nov 7, 2016 11:12 AM Food & Dining

unknown

Holmes County Pottery and Bowden Design, Metal and Glass more

Nov 1, 2016 1:01 PM Travel

Having dinner with an Amish family is one of the most authentic experiences you can have when visiting as a tourist. You are being invited to eat a meal that came from the family’s farm, that they cooked, at their table with them. more

Nov 1, 2016 12:52 PM Travel

Mark Giangaspero's has created a body of work larger than life more

Nov 7, 2016 11:38 AM Arts & Entertainment

photo by Amani Williams

Akron native Denny Schreiner was inducted into the PBA Hall of Fame in February of 2016. more

Nov 7, 2016 12:11 PM Arts & Entertainment 1 Comments

Photo by Jamie Skarupa

Wine Wednesday at Gervasi

The entire staff at akronlife magazine would like to thank everyone who attended the Wine Wednesday event at Gervasi Vineyard's Crush House. more

Nov 9, 2016 10:47 AM (330) Area Blog

Photo by Michelle Weissman

Hudson’s eclectic shopping scene has something for everyone more

Nov 3, 2016 12:34 PM Arts & Entertainment

Amani Williams

The Northside Speakeasy: A Well Crafted Secret

The Northside District's new speakeasy pairs nostalgia and spirits for a unique night out. more

Sep 2, 2016 3:34 PM Flavor Blog

What I Did Last Summer

The only time my family took vacations was in the winter, mostly to Florida, but I was in school and couldn’t go. more

Nov 1, 2016 1:26 PM (330) Area Blog

illustration by Cait Jones

Fall Festivals in The 330 more

Sep 6, 2016 4:53 PM Arts & Entertainment

A local craftsman brings past to present one chair at a time more

Nov 3, 2016 12:18 PM Home & Garden

These transitional looks may surprise you. more

Home & Garden

