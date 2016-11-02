voting slider.jpg

Best of the City Voting is Now Open

From burgers to jewelers to dentists to parks, we want to know your favorites from around The 330. more

**IMG_0048.jpg

Brewing coffee, conversations and memories

Open Door Coffee Co. brings a little piece of history back to a historic town more

_MG_2706.jpg

All about pies

Celebration in the round, pie is a comforting dish rich in tradition. more

FINAL EDIT 02.jpg

Shop The 330

North, south, east or west, The 330 covers your shopping needs. more

Featured Stories

wine teaser.jpg

For a long time rose wines have been overlooked. Not anymore. Rose wines are quickly becoming very popular, and I wanted to pick a few that you will like. more

Nov 2, 2016 1:08 PM Food & Dining

IMG_0374.jpg

photo by Mary Lauletta

No one could ever say that Stephan Baity’s road from point A to B hasn’t been interesting. more

Nov 7, 2016 12:37 PM Food & Dining

IMG_4191.jpg

photo by Amani Williams

Don and Lisa Drumm Celebrate the 45th Anniversary of their Acclaimed Akron Gallery more

Nov 3, 2016 4:35 PM Arts & Entertainment

edu_illustration 2.jpg

illustration by Jamie Skarupa

The prep can never begin too early more

Nov 7, 2016 4:03 PM Education

JKP_7791.jpg

photo courtesy of Artis Wall

Easy, authentic product brings rustic chic to your home in minutes more

Nov 7, 2016 12:56 PM Home & Garden

IMG_3545.jpg

photo by Amani Williams

Sculpture Tour of The 330

The 330 is brimming with amazing sculptures and installations. more

Nov 4, 2016 1:26 PM (330) Area Blog

DSC_6335.jpg

A local craftsman brings past to present one chair at a time more

Nov 3, 2016 12:18 PM Home & Garden

Showroom.JPG

Fresh ideas for taking your home through fall and winter in style more

Nov 8, 2016 3:00 PM Home & Garden

DSC_0867.jpg

Having dinner with an Amish family is one of the most authentic experiences you can have when visiting as a tourist. You are being invited to eat a meal that came from the family’s farm, that they cooked, at their table with them. more

Nov 1, 2016 12:52 PM Travel

DSC_6412.jpg

Photo by Michelle Weissman

Hudson: A Destination Like No Other more

Nov 3, 2016 12:09 PM Travel

IMG_9952.jpg

photo by Mary Lauletta

Craft, form and content bring paint and music alive for Peninsula artist, Doug Unger more

Nov 4, 2016 1:55 PM Arts & Entertainment

maui cans.jpg

Beer drinkers can now rejoice and say aloha to Maui Brewing Company, which has finally made its way to the Buckeye State. more

Nov 1, 2016 1:18 PM Food & Dining

UA City Guide