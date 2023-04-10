Caffeinated Pick Me Ups

× Expand Meghan Winkler

Cozy up at these classic and creative coffeehouses serving brews that give you the boost you need.

Angel Falls Coffee Co. This artsy Highland Square spot is known for its volcans, which are specialty Venezuelan hot chocolate drinks served with or without espresso in varieties like dark chocolate, white chocolate and lavender. Keep an eye out for spring drinks like one made with mocha, peanut butter and bananas as well as the store’s collection of 40 loose-leaf teas. Try This: Caramel Chameleon, 792 W. Market St., Akron, angelfallscoffee.food62.com

Anna Bean Coffee Co. Inside this cozy green building overlooking train tracks, flavors abound. Customize your coffee, cold brew or latte with your choice of 50-plus flavored syrups like lavender, green mint, ginger beer and macadamia nut. Or pick from the baristas’ go-to drinks, like an iced blueberry chai or an iced sugar cookie cold brew. For an extra jolt, try a plant-based Lotus energy drink or a Red Bull infusion, which adds flavor to the energy drink. Try This: Iced blackberry white mocha, drive-thru, 361 Fourth St., Barberton, annabeancoffee.com

Cafe Arnone Experience the ambiance and fare of an Italian sidewalk cafe in Fairlawn. Italian cappuccino is a must, and so is the affogato with espresso over house-made gelato flavors ranging from limoncello to stracciatella. Say “cin cin” with a house Sicilian sour with whiskey and red wine, nosh on prosciutto-wrapped stuffed peppers and soak up the “la dolce vita” lifestyle. Try This: Cold brew float, drive-thru, 2840 W. Market St., Fairlawn, cafearnone.com

Carpe Diem Coffee Shop Located near Centennial Plaza, this shop serves boozy frappes and frozen hot chocolates. Treat yourself to a key lime scone, a blueberry and cream cheese croissant or Heggy’s Nut Shop Carpe Crema ice cream made with coffee liqueur and swirls of ground Carpe Diem chocolate-covered espresso beans. Try This: Irish coffee, 215 Market Ave. N, Canton, carpediemcoffeeshop.com

Cool Beans Cafe Fun and inventive, the Medina Square destination whips up whimsical coffee flight creations like pistachio white chocolate mocha. The food is interesting too, with soup flights featuring chili, tomato basil bisque and two rotating soups that have been paired with sandwiches. Learn from the team at classes like pierogi-making for teens March 16. Try This: Coffee and cocoa flight, 103 W. Liberty St., Medina, coolbeansmedina.com

Front Porch Cafe Wake up with drinks made with Ohio-based Hemisphere Coffee Roasters beans and chicken and waffles. Or come later to enjoy live music and a “life-changing” affogato crafted with house-made vanilla ice cream. Plus, shop local products like goat milk soap by Hartville-based Jenna Soaps & More. Try This: Breve, 932 W. Maple St., Hartville, frontporchcafehartville.com

Heartwood Coffee Roasters The roastery ethically sources beans from global growers like Hermino Perdomo in Honduras, whose beans create creamy coffee with raspberry acidity and cherry juice sweetness. The Hudson location has a subway tile bar serving pour-overs and cherry lattes made with cascaras, juicy, fruity shells of coffee beans. Nosh on quinoa egg bowls or house chai molasses cookies. Try This: Iced Honey Buzz, 46 Ravenna St., Suite D2, Hudson, heartwoodroastery.com

Nervous Dog Coffee Bar This mainstay roasts its beans twice weekly, and for its Trifecta, each cup is brewed through a Bunn Trifecta to highlight flavor notes. Sip the double shot chihuahua, made with dark chocolate, clove and cayenne, or fuel up with a Kennel Club, a turkey, bacon and ham sandwich with white wine mustard. Try This: Bonfire mocha, drive-thru, Akron, Stow, Montrose and Beachwood, nervousdog.com

Open Door Coffee Co. The former Saywell’s Drugstore marble soda fountain is now a coffee bar serving lavender lattes, fruit smoothies, Italian soda, jumbo crumb-topped apple muffins and more. The cozy hangout with leather couches and clever mixed-media pieces by Hudson artist Brenda Lee Schneider draws Western Reserve Academy students and remote workers seeking energy jolts. Try This: Mocha blonde, 164 N. Main St., Hudson, opendoorcoffeecompany.com

Porchlight Coffee Co. Beautiful latte art and artisanal drinks beckon you to the new shop. Order the orange cardamom latte, with orange simple syrup from orange juice and cardamom, or the green dragon, made with organic matcha, habanero Akron Honey and ginger, while munching on a braided Brimfield Bread Oven bagel. Try This: Rosemary latte, 798 Grant St., Akron, porchlightcoffee.square.site

Scribbles Coffee Co. This Kent State University student haunt uses organic beans for drinks, such as the hot honey latte, which has a kick with organic wildflower honey and jalapenos. Plus, Kent residents can get beans delivered for free, including the peanut butter roast, which you can get as a cold brew. Try This: Blueberry cold brew, 237 N. Water St., Kent, scribblescoffeecompany.com

Shale Craft Coffee The new spot crafts unique drinks like the squirrel latte, made with peanut butter and cinnamon syrup and topped with whipped cream and peanuts. Indulge in a Mississippi mudslide, which combines mocha and butterscotch topped with whipped cream and chocolate and butterscotch drizzles. Don’t forget a cookie from North Canton-based Little Chunk of Goodness. Try This: Hot flight, 1160 S. Main St., North Canton, facebook.com/theshalecraftcoffee

Speakeasy Coffee A quaint mocha-striped awning and “Coffee & Conversation” window signs make Speakeasy as quintessential as Canal Fulton. Clientele cup classics and matcha frappes, play board games or take in live music every Saturday. Find local goods, like “The Time of My Life,” a book that was written in Speakeasy. Charming indeed! Try This: Cuban latte, 128 Canal St. N, Canal Fulton, speakeasycanalfulton.com

Tremont Coffee This local chain roasts beans in Massillon, and its drinks are creative, like a nitro cold brew caramel macchiato. And the rustic Massillon shop has fun arcade games, shuffleboard and a Tremont Creamery stand dishing out delectable sundaes. Try This: Triple shot Morning Moonshine, drive-thru, Massillon, North Canton and Perry, tremontcoffee.com