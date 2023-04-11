× 1 of 7 Expand × 2 of 7 Expand × 3 of 7 Expand × 4 of 7 Expand × 5 of 7 Expand × 6 of 7 Expand × 7 of 7 Expand Prev Next

Barbecue and beer — find that scrumptious combo at the new Big Dog Daddy’s barbecue joint next to Medina Brewing Co. in the historic Farmers Exchange building. The team that runs a food truck serves farm-fresh brat burgers made by building tenant Keller Meats and sweet and zesty tacos with light ingredients like pico de gallo, chili lime aioli and cabbage drizzled with an original barbecue sauce over juicy house-smoked brisket. Pair the latter with Medina Brewing’s fruity Wild Thornberry India pale ale. Rest assured, owner and pitmaster Kirk Davenport also fires up plenty of good old-fashioned hearty barbecue fare like tender, fall-off-the-bone ribs on weekends. 320 S. Court St., Medina