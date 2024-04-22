Cervezas for Cinco

Mexican-style lagers, otherwise known as cervezas, have seen incredible success over the past years — leading to the phenomenal growth of imported beers in the United States. To celebrate Cinco de Mayo May 5, here are a handful of cerveza offerings available nearby, nationally and across the Gulf of Mexico.

Fat Head’s Brewery’s Lime Feelin’ Good

If you want to support a Middleburg Heights and Canton business, Fat Head’s Brewery is a great way to start. Kick up your feet with the appropriately named Lime Feelin’ Good (seasonal, $11.99 six-pack cans). This subtly hopped Mexican-style lager lets it all shine through to perfectly encapsulate the essence of the brew style — refreshing lime deliciousness.

Stone Brewing’s Buenaveza

California trendsetter Stone Brewing, known for hop-forward brews that played a pivotal role in the evolution of the India pale ale, has successfully inspired a new legion of craft beer drinkers with its take on a cerveza (year-round, $11.99 six-pack cans). Floral hops mingle with salt and lime flavors to produce a brand-new version of a Mexican-style lager.

Famosa’s Lager

Hailing from Guatemala, Famosa is a highly recognizable brand in Central America. Now, it’s finally made the journey to the United States. Famosa (year-round, $9.99 six-pack bottles, $16.99 12-pack cans) is a pale lager that’s as smooth as it is crisp. This beer is an easy-drinking selection for the holiday — or any time of the year.

Best Day Brewing’s Electro-Lime Cerveza

For those seeking a nonalcoholic option, Sausalito, California’s Best Day Brewing has just the ticket. Electro-Lime cerveza (year-round, $10.99 six-pack cans) is a lager brewed with fresh lime puree and sea salt, soothing your palate as you tip one back. Possibly the best kicker of them all — one can is only 75 calories.