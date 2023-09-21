Drink in Autumn

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Erdinger Brewery’s Oktoberfest

For those seeking a truly authentic German Oktoberfest, look out for Erdinger Brewery’s contribution (four-pack, 16.9-ounce cans, $8.99) to the style. Authenticity can’t come any closer than Erdinger Weissbräu, which brews and bottles its portfolio in Erding, Germany. Think traditional Oktoberfest meets wheat ale, and you have a perfect idea of what Erdinger’s Oktoberfest brings to the game.

Hoppin’ Frog Brewery’s S’Moris Around the Campfire

An incredible take on the Akron brewery’s famed BORIS the Crusher imperial stout, this reimagining evolves with the addition of graham crackers, toasted marshmallows and rich chocolate. At 10.7 percent alcohol by volume, S’Moris Around the Campfire (16-ounce can, $6.49) takes an already impressive stout and adds yet another level of complexity.

Left Hand Brewing Co.’s Pumpkin Spice Latte Nitro

If you are in the mood for one of the most creative fall beers, take a gander at Left Hand Brewing Co.’s Pumpkin Spice Latte Nitro (four-pack, 13.65-ounce cans, $14.99). Blended with allspice, cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg, this Colorado beer takes your coffee shop favorite to unbelievable new heights. Left Hand’s Pumpkin Spice Latte Nitro even goes above and beyond by bringing nitrogen to the table to create a smooth yet equally complex pumpkin ale.

Lexington Brewing and Distilling Co.’s Kentucky Pumpkin Barrel Ale

Best known for its Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale, Lexington Brewing and Distilling Co. also has a few cards up its sleeve when it comes to satisfying seasonal releases. Lexington’s Kentucky Pumpkin Barrel Ale (four-pack, 12-ounce bottles, $15.99) is by far the brewery’s most sought-after limited release. Made with pumpkins sourced from Kentucky, this popular seasonal offering is brewed with cinnamon, nutmeg and allspice.

Urban Artifact’s Bushel

Another Ohio option comes from Cincinnati’s Urban Artifact via Bushel (six-pack, 12-ounce cans, $12.99), a spiced apple fruit tart ale. Imagine a tart apple pie in liquid form, and you get a picture of how sensational Urban Artifact’s autumn seasonal Bushel can be the first time you take a sip.

Athletic Brewing Co.’s Oktoberfest

With the continued explosion of nonalcoholic options, the list could not be complete without the inclusion of Athletic Brewing Co.’s take on a NA festbier. Brewed with German Vienna and Munich malts along with German Hersbrucker hops, Athletic’s Oktoberfest (six-pack, 12-ounce cans, $10.99) is just as enjoyable as others in its category and can be consumed without the next day hangover.