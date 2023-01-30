Readers' Picks: Flavor Award Winners 2023

× Expand Meghan Winkler

Best Restaurant in The 330

1. Divine Food Spirits Wine

2. Kingfish

3. Beau’s Grille

Best New Restaurant

1. Beau’s Market & Deli

2. Hermosillo Taco & Tequila Bar

3. Social at the Stone House

3. Totally Baked Pizza

Best Restaurant

in Downtown Akron

1. Diamond Grille

2. Luigi’s Restaurant

3. Crave

Best Restaurant in Medina County

1. Thyme2

2. Gandalf’s Pub & Restaurant

3. Galaxy Restaurant

Best Restaurant in Summit County

1. Kingfish

2. Beau’s Grille

3. Luigi’s Restaurant

Best Restaurant in Portage County

1. Bistro on Main

2. Arnie’s West Branch Steak House

3. Bricco

Best Restaurant in Stark County

1. Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery

2. Gervasi Vineyard

2. Bender’s Tavern

3. Desert Inn

3. Twisted Olive

3. Papa Gyros

Best Chef in The 330

1. Beau Schmidt, Beau’s Grille and Beau’s on the River

2. Eric Wright, Kingfish

3. Patrick Amato, Divine Food Spirits Wine

3. Dan Remark, Magic City’s Remarkable Diner

Best Restaurateur

1. Beau Schmidt

2. Renee Kintz

3. Michael Bruno

Best Service Staff

1. Beau’s Grille

2. Divine Food Spirits Wine

3. Jilly’s Music Room

Best Brunch

1. Rosewood Grill

2. Beau’s Grille

3. Burntwood Tavern

Best A.M. Adult Drinks

1. Blue Door Cafe & Bakery

2. Caston & Main Brew Yard

3. Magic City’s Remarkable Diner

Best Chicken & Waffles

1. Blue Door Cafe & Bakery

2. Magic City’s Remarkable Diner

3. Beau’s Grille

Best Benedict

1. Beau’s Grille

2. Wally Waffle

3. Rosewood Grill

Best Sandwich

1. Beau’s Market & Deli

2. Diamond Deli

3. Winking Lizard Tavern

Best Classic Burger

1. Swensons Drive-In

2. D&M Grille

3. Rosewood Grill

Best Specialty Burger

1. Menches Bros. Restaurant

2. Magic City’s Remarkable Diner

3. Ray’s Place

Best Veggie Burger

1. Mustard Seed Market & Cafe

2. Butcher & Sprout

3. Swensons Drive-In

3. Galaxy Restaurant

Best Reuben

1. Diamond Deli

2. Gasoline Alley

3. Magic City’s Remarkable Diner

Best Barbecue

1. Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ

2. Old Carolina Barbecue Co.

3. Oak & Embers Tavern

Best Wings

1. Winking Lizard Tavern

2. Beau’s Grille

3. Gionino’s Pizzeria

Best Fried Chicken

1. Belgrade Gardens

2. Mark & Philly’s Pizza

3. Kingfish

Best Steakhouse

1. Alexander Pierce Restaurant

2. Diamond Grille

3. Beau’s Grille

Best Farm-to-Table

1. Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery

2. Beau’s Market & Deli

3. Butcher & Sprout

3. The Farmer’s Rail

Best Gastropub

1. Divine Food Spirits Wine

2. Darby’s on Fifty-Nine

3. Lager & Vine Gastropub & Wine Bar

Best Tacos

1. El Fogon Mexican Grill

2. El Ranchos Mexican Restaurant

3. Hermosillo Taco & Tequila Bar

Best Mexican Restaurant

1. El Fogon Mexican Grill

2. Tres Potrillos

3. Tito’s Mexican Grill

Best Jojos

1. D & M Grille

2. Fiesta Pizza & Chicken

3. Gionino’s Pizzeria

Best Takeout

1. Rockne’s Pub

2. Lucky Star Chinese Carryout

3. Magic City’s Remarkable Diner

Best Drive-in

1. Swensons Drive-In

2. Doodle Drive-in

3. Skyway Drive-In

Best Sauerkraut Balls

1. Divine Food Spirits Wine

2. Rockne’s Pub

3. Papa Joe’s Iacomini’s

Best Appetizer Menu

1. D’Agnese’s at White Pond

2. Beau’s Grille

3. Divine Food Spirits Wine

Best Charcuterie

1. Beau’s Market & Deli

2. The Farmer’s Table

3. D.B.A. Dante Boccuzzi Akron

Spiciest Food in The 330

1. Golden Dragon Chinese & Japanese Restaurant

2. The Saffron Patch

3. El Meson Mexican Restaurant

3. Nepali Kitchen

3. Rice Paper Thai Cuisine

Best Cocktails

1. Beau’s Grille

2. Divine Food Spirits Wine

3. Jilly’s Music Room

Best Happy Hour

1. Kingfish

2. Beau’s Grille

3. Jerzee’s Sports Grille

3. Jilly’s Music Room

Best Margaritas

1. El Fogon Mexican Grill

2. El Rancho Mexican Restaurant

3. Casa del Rio Express

Best Mules

1. 111 Bistro

2. Kingfish

3. Rosewood Grill

Best Restaurant Beer Selection

1. Winking Lizard Tavern

2. The Basement Sports Bar & Grill

3. The Lockview

Best Brewery

1. Fat Head’s Brewery

2. Eighty-Three Brewery

3. Ignite Brewing Co.

Best Winery

1. The Winery at Wolf Creek

2. Gervasi Vineyard

3. Sarah’s Vineyard

3. It’s Your Winery

Best Coffee

1. Akron Coffee Roasters

2. Nervous Dog Coffee Bar

3. Tremont Coffee

Best Coffee Shop Atmosphere

1. Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea

2. Nervous Dog Coffee Bar

3. Kave Coffee Bar

3. Angel Falls Coffee Co.

Best Bubble Tea

1. T-Bubbles

2. Maki House

3. Ming’s Bubble Tea

Best Sushi

1. Kasai Japanese Restaurant

2. Golden Dragon Chinese & Japanese Restaurant

3. Sakura Sushi

Best Chinese Takeout

1. Bill Hwang Chinese Restaurant

2. Lucky Star Chinese Carryout

3. Golden Dragon Chinese & Japanese Restaurant

Best Thai Cuisine

1. Cilantro

2. Thai Gourmet

3. Lemongrass Grill

3. Bangkok Thai Restaurant

Best Indian Food

1. The Saffron Patch

2. Bombay Sitar

3. Tandoori Kabobs

Best Mediterranean Food

1. Aladdin’s Eatery

2. Continental Cuisine

3. Desert Inn

Best Artisan Food Shop

1. Beau’s Market & Deli

2. The Farmer’s Rail

3. DeVitis Fine Italian Foods

Best Pizza

1. Gionino’s Pizzeria

2. Fosters Tavern of Hinckley

3. Luigi’s Restaurant

Best Italian Restaurant

1. Luigi’s Restaurant

2. Santosousos’ Pizza Pasta Vino

3. D’Agnese’s at White Pond

3. Dontino’s Fine Italian Cuisine

Best Noodles

1. D’Agnese’s at White Pond

2. Divine Food Spirits Wine

3. Bugsy’s Italian Cuisine

Best Seafood

1. Kingfish

2. Chowder House Cafe

3. Beau’s Grille

Best Salads

1. Rockne’s Pub

2. Galaxy Restaurant

3. Butcher & Sprout

Best Vegetarian / Vegan Food

1. Mustard Seed Market & Cafe

2. Aladdin’s Eatery

3. Ms. Julie’s Kitchen

Best House-made White French Dressing

1. Papa Joe’s Iacomini’s

2. Divine Food Spirits Wine

3. Bistro on Main

Best Cheesecake

1. The West Side Bakery

2. Kingfish

3. Sweet Mary’s Bakery

Best Cake

1. Pallotta’s Pastries

2. The West Side Bakery

3. Tiffany’s Bakery

3. Ann’s Pastry Shop

Best Cupcake

1. Pallotta’s Pastries

2. The West Side Bakery

3. Pandora’s Cupcakes

3. Sunshine Cupcakes

Best Doughnuts

1. Jubilee Donuts

2. Rise & Grind

3. North Hill Donuts

Best Frozen Dessert

1. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt

2. Pav’s Creamery

2. Stricklands Frozen Custard

3. Skoops Ice Cream

Best Chocolates

1. Hartville Chocolate Factory

2. Malley’s Chocolates

3. Heggy’s Nut Shop

Best Caterer

1. Totally Cooked Event Management & Catering

2. Moe’s Restaurant

3. Vaccaro’s Trattoria

3. Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ

Best Food Truck

1. Swensons Drive-In

2. Wholly Frijoles Mexican Street Food

3. Stray Dog Cafe

Best Dining with a View

1. Beau’s on the River

2. Twisted Olive

3. Gervasi Vineyard

3. Lanning’s Restaurant

Best Place to Eat at the Bar

1. Jilly’s Music Room

1. Jerzee’s Sports Grille

2. Magic City’s Remarkable Diner

3. Divine Food Spirits Wine

3. Kingfish

Best Sports Bar

1. Jerzee’s Sports Grille

2. Winking Lizard Tavern

3. The Basement Sports Bar & Grill

Best Place to Eat and Watch a Live Performance

1. Jilly’s Music Room

2. Gervasi Vineyard

3. Divine Food Spirits Wine

Most Romantic Restaurant

1. The Bistro of Green

2. Lanning’s Restaurant

3. Ken Stewart’s Lodge

Best Restaurant to Take the Kids

1. Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery

2. Spaghetti Warehouse

3. Totally Baked Pizza

Best Food or Drink Festival

1. FreedomFest

2. Oktoberfest

3. Taste of Italia

Editorial picks for great atmosphere: Square Scullery (pictured above), Tiki Underground, Olesia's Taverne of Richfield, Melange and Chloe's Diner