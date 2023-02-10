Stolen Away at Towpath Distillery

Bootlegger Rocco Piscazzi distilled moonshine and whiskey in Akron during Prohibition and set up networks of warehouses, stills and transports via the Ohio & Erie Canal to run his sought-after spirits. Now Piscazzi’s descendants are carrying on that tradition with the new Towpath Distillery located inside the family’s Merchant Tavern. It mixes old family recipes with new techniques to produce high-quality bourbon, gin, vodka and rum. Toast with craft cocktails made using Towpath spirits like a tart grapefruit rum daiquiri at Merchant Tavern or shake up your home cocktail bar with Towpath recipes like a frothy bourbon sour. Bottoms up! 1824 Merriman Road, Akron, towpath-distillery.com

Recipes

Bourbon Sour

2 ounces Towpath bourbon

1 ounce fresh lemon juice

1 ounce simple syrup

1 egg white

Add all to shaker and shake for approximately 1 minute to break the egg down. Add ice to the shaker and shake. Strain over ice. Garnish with cherry juice and a cherry.

All the Leaves are Brown

1 1/2 ounces Towpath vodka

1/2 ounce. amaro averna

1/2 ounce aperol

1/2 ounce apple Cider

1/4 ounce lemon juice

Combine all ingredients into shaker with ice. Shake. Strain into glass over ice.

Fall Sangria

1 1/2 ounces Towpath silver rum

2 ounces apple cider

1/2 ounce lemon juice

3/4 ounce clove simple syrup

1/2 ounce orange juice

1 1/2 ounce dry prosecco

Pour all ingredients into glass over ice. Stir and enjoy!