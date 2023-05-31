Global Eats at NoHi Food Truck Park

Food trucks fill missing niches of unique street foods in our diet, and you can find an array of global selections at the new NoHi Food Truck Park, which opened in May in North Hill’s Temple Square area. Experience eats and drinks from local food trucks while taking in vendors and live artist performances on Fridays and Saturdays. Stop by the Tiki bar, with a colorful spray-painted mural nearby, to grab a wine, beer, cocktail or hard seltzer to pair with your food. 765 N. Main St., Akron, northhillcdc.org