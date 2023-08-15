Liquid Boost

× 1 of 5 Expand Meghan Winkler × 2 of 5 Expand Meghan Winkler × 3 of 5 Expand Meghan Winkler × 4 of 5 Expand Meghan Winkler × 5 of 5 Expand Meghan Winkler Prev Next

For over a decade, Shamiko and Eddie Mealy have been juicing fruits and vegetables.

“We’ve always been very health-minded,” Shamiko says. “We would work out, and then we’d do a juice.”

Now, the Canton-based couple encourages others to view making healthy choices as a “diaita,” which is Greek for “a way of life,” and that is why they named their Canton store Diaita Cold-Pressed Juice. It opened in 2015 and has more than 20 healthy juices and wellness shots available 24 hours a day in vending machines.

The Mealys make Diaita’s juices in-house, using a heat-free masticating juicer that grinds down organic fruits and vegetables before they press them. The no-sugar-added juices include fresh ingredients like local apples, which help digestion; greens, which are beneficial for bringing the body into its natural alkalinity; and carrots, which are good for eyes, Shamiko says.

“We don’t eat a lot of vegetables anymore because we fast food to death,” she says. “This way, you can just drink it and get nutrients.”

Each juice serves a particular purpose. A popular pick is the Upbeet ($11), which is beets, apples, carrots and lemons, and Shamiko says people have reported it helped lower their blood pressure. Another is the Hall of Fame ($12), which is kale, collard greens, cabbage, apples, cucumbers, celery, romaine, parsley and lemons, and she says it can boost immunity and has helped customers with cancer through chemotherapy.

“We’ve had a couple customers tell us if they don’t drink it, they get really sick,” she says. “But if they do the Hall of Fame during chemo, they’re fine after.”

Diaita offers detoxes and cleanses like the 1 Day Reboot ($62), which includes the Upbeet and Hall of Fame juices, as well as the 24 Carrot, which contains carrots, oranges, apples, lemon, ginger and turmeric and can improve vision, and the Refresh, which contains apples, lemons and ginger and can help digestion.

A drink that’s particularly popular for those nursing a hangover is the charcoal lemonade ($11), made from lemons, alkaline water, activated charcoal, clay, lavender and maple syrup.

“The charcoal will help to absorb the toxins from the alcohol,” she says.

Customers have stopped by around 2 a.m. when they’ve felt sick and around 3 a.m. after a late-night workout because Diaita juices help them.

“It’s a great place to implement some of the things that your body is missing,” Shamiko says. AS

4919 Whipple Ave., Canton, diaitajuice.com

