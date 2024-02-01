Right Note: New Craft Cocktail Bar Opens In Akron

Take your evening up an octave by going to the Circle of 5ths, the new craft cocktail bar above Blu Jazz+ in Akron. Named after a music theory term, the spot serves eye-catching cocktails and small plates that strike the right chord between fine dining and elevated street food Thursdays through Saturdays. Hit a perfect note with a salted kumquat Americano ($13) featuring house vanilla vodka, Campari, sweet vermouth, lemon, maple and salted citrus Campari meringue that’s torched for a night-cap that warms you right up.

45 E. Market St., Akron, instagram.com/thecircleof5ths_