New Resolution

ATHLETIC BREWING CO.’S FREE WAVE HAZY IPA

Leading the nation in the rise of nonalcoholic beverages is Connecticut’s Athletic Brewing Co. Arguably Athletic Brewing’s best year-round release is the Free Wave Hazy India pale ale ($10.99, six-pack cans), which is perfectly hopped with Amarillo, Citra and Mosaic hops to create a citrus blast to please any craft beer admirer.

BREWDOG’S NONALCOHOLIC VARIETY PACK

Columbus’ Brewdog mixes up the nonalcoholic category with its Nonalcoholic Variety Pack ($18.99, 12-pack cans). It features four options — Hazy AF, Punk AF, Elvis AF and Easy Street. All selections are 20 calories as well as vegan and gluten-reduced.

URBAN ARTIFACT’S SEEDLESS STRAWBERRY AND SEEDLESS MANGO

Cincinnati’s Urban Artifact, known for its fruit-forward tart ales, has officially entered the nonalcoholic industry this month with its intriguing Seedless series ($10.99, six-pack cans). Made with real fruit and gluten-free, the Seedless line comes in strawberry and mango, and each is an absolute delight to your taste buds.

WEIHENSTEPHANER’S NONALCOHOLIC WHEAT BEER

If you often peruse the import section at the grocery store, you are probably aware of Germany’s Weihenstephaner. As the world’s oldest continuously operating brewery, Weihenstephaner is best known for its Hefeweissbier, which it also offers as a nonalcoholic wheat beer ($12.99, six-pack bottles). Filled with aromas of clove and flavors of honey, this hefeweizen will please even the most particular of beer lovers.

These nonalcoholic options can be found at select Giant Eagle, Acme Fresh Market, Heinen’s, Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, Buehler’s Fresh Foods and Fisher’s Foods locations, as well as local craft beer stops.