Sweet Wines from Versailles

Mike and Carol Williams founded their first winery in 1994 in Wilcox, Pennsylvania, and in 2002 they started the Winery at Versailles. What began as an interest in visiting various German wineries has grown into three wineries in two states producing over 200,000 gallons of wine a year.

The Winery at Versailles is in Versailles, Ohio, just north of Dayton. It uses grapes under vine from its own acreage and sources grapes from over a dozen local growers in the surrounding Darke County. The winery predominately uses local varietals such as Catawba and Concord grapes.

It offers a full tasting room, tours of the winery and a restaurant. The winery has also received multiple awards, including being voted best winery in Ohio by Sip Magazine’s readers’ poll. Here are some standouts to uncork.

Rodeo Red

The No. 1 seller in the winery’s lineup, this wine ($10.99) released its millionth bottle in 2019. It’s a Concord blend that is sweet and lush on the palate.

Cranberry Wintry Nights

Fully sweet, this wine ($13.99) features cranberry and apple blended with spices. Warm it up and enjoy it on chilly nights.

Sangria Sunset

Sweet and fresh, this varietal ($9.99) is a blend of Concord grapes, lemon, orange and passion fruit. Cloying and fruity, it goes perfectly with the early evening twilight.