DeJuan’s Downtown Makes History

At one of the oldest street corners in downtown Akron — Main and Exchange streets — history was made in September when DeJuan’s opened in the former Bricco space and became the first Black-owned fine dining restaurant in Akron. With white tablecloths, exposed brick walls and a wraparound bar, the elegant spot serves refined steaks and seafood. Dine on presidential red snapper ($69), served with long-grain rice and sauteed julienned vegetables. Also find casual fare with an upscale spin, like the PB&J burger ($21) with wagyu beef served on Texas toast topped with a Thai peanut sauce, raspberry coulis and grape jelly barbecue sauce. 1 W. Exchange St., Suite 100, Akron, dejuansdining.com