Toon In: Missing Falls Brewery's Simpsons Pop-up

Straight out of Springfield, Moe’s Tavern is taking over Missing Falls Brewery, transforming it into the ultimate “Simpsons”-inspired pop-up bar Jan. 19 to 28. Step into the tavern with orange and green diamond-patterned windows and belly up to the bar — complete with Duff beer signs — where Homer slung frosty brews after working at the nuclear plant. Dig into a double Krusty cheeseburger inspired by Krusty the Clown’s fast-food joint or go for the Drunkin’ D’Ohnuts dessert that includes a Homer-sized pink-frosted doughnut surrounding a Moe’s glass filled with wafers, mini doughnuts and cookies. Sip on exclusive beer and pose with photo props to remember your trip.

Tickets required, 540 S. Main St., Akron, moespopup.com