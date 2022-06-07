No compromise dining at High & Low Winery & Bistro

× 1 of 2 Expand Tylar Sutton × 2 of 2 Expand Tylar Sutton Prev Next

High & Low Winery & Bistro: Yin & Yang

Dining out is often preceded by a similar question: What are you in the mood for?

It can quickly turn into a debate since our moods and appetites change, so choosing between casual, classy and scenic restaurants can sometimes feel like a compromise.

Matt and Kate Snyder had done that dance when planning dates and leaned into the concept when they opened High & Low Winery & Bistro in 2015 on a 35-acre Medina farm owned by Matt’s family. “Why not create a place that can cater to all of those moods in one space,” he says, “and just have fun with it?”

Whether you want elegant charcuterie or homestyle chicken noodle soup, dishes cover myriad cravings, and pop culture-inspired names add delight. You won’t go hungry at this winery, with filling fare including the Good Golly, Miss Molly panini ($11.50), a fave among yogis who attend classes the winery hosts. Similar to California-style sandwiches, it has turkey and avocado, but creamy mozzarella and zingy pesto, especially, add a yummy contrast.

“What makes it pop is the avocado and pesto, which surprisingly works well together,” Matt says. This kind of sandwich is often served cold, but High & Low’s is warmed on a specialty press, marrying the ingredients together for one toasty, gooey bite.

That big taste is offset well by the Windows Open and the Stars Bright (bottle $22), a clean sauvignon blanc fancifully named after an Ernest Hemingway quote. Although the winery grows grapes visible from the beautiful patio, deck and balconies, California grapes make up this dry white with subtle peach notes that don’t overpower the panini.

“It’s got crisp acidity, which tempers the fatty juiciness from the turkey and avocado,” Matt says. “With pairing, it’s not so much to double down on the flavor profiles but to create balance. It’s a yin and yang.”

Enjoy your meal in the lower rustic tasting area with a reclaimed barnwood fireplace and a light-up “Get Low” sign or the upper tasting room that boasts dramatic cathedral ceilings and to-the-nines crystal chandeliers — or stop by both. High & Low is a place where you can have it all.

Craving more? Chocolate mousse bomb, $6.50, and King of the Heavies cabernet franc, bottle $26, wine delivery available, 844-466-4456, 588 Medina Road, Medina, highandlowwinery.com