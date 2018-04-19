Pizza Pals

These pizza place sides are as tempting as the pie itself.

Italian Nachos

When BELLERIA set out to make an Italian version of nachos, cooks knew the dish’s success came down to the chip. After experimenting with different traditional nacho chips, they turned to their kitchen. “They decided to try our homemade dough in the fryer. It worked out so well that we just stuck with that,” says General Manager Sara Ferrell. The dough is cut into triangles and baked with mozzarella, hot peppers, olives and sausage, but most people like to customize the toppings such as onions or mushrooms. The starter ($7.99) comes out with a side of red dipping sauce so you can dunk the cheesy, doughy “chips” for even more flavor. 135 E. Erie St., Suite 202, Kent, 330-678-6000, belleriakent.com

Blue Cheese Chips

At most pizza joints, blue cheese dressing is relegated to a serving cup at the salad bar. But 91 WOOD FIRED OVEN elevates the cool condiment to star of an appetizer in the most unconventional of ways: by combining it with bold balsamic. The crowd-pleasing dish ($8.50) starts with kettle-cooked chips topped with house-made blue cheese dressing and blue cheese crumbles. The chips get heated in the wood-fired oven and drizzled with house-made balsamic reduction and scallions. The surprising interplay between the sweet tang of the balsamic and the creamy blue cheese keeps diners ordering up. 5570 Fulton Drive, Canton, 330-497-9111; 1983 E. Maple, N. Canton, 330-498-9191; 91oven.com

Eggplant Dumplings

Sometimes leftovers make the meal. When looking to make use of the leftover eggplant from their house-favorite hand-breaded eggplant Parmesan, COCCIA HOUSE cooks experimented with forming the eggplant into dumplings ($5 for six). Since then, the delicious results have stayed on the menu for about 10 years. They cover eggplant in house-made breadcrumbs and herbs, then roll it into balls and deep fry it. It’s served with house red sauce for dipping. That homemade touch makes them special. “We try to make as many items as we can in our own kitchen; it’s not something we just brought out of the freezer or opened up out of a box,” says Manager Jeff Raynor. 764 Pittsburgh Ave., Wooster, 330-267-7136, cocciahouse.com