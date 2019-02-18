The Raw Foods Trend

× 1 of 3 Expand Tylar Sutton × 2 of 3 Expand Tylar Sutton × 3 of 3 Expand Tylar Sutton Prev Next

Outside of sushi, raw fish may not appeal to everyone. But Anthony “T.J.” Armstrong, chef de cuisine at Kingfish in Copley, is aiming to change that with his seared Hawaiian tuna ($30).

“I wanted to bring something unique to a classic seafood dish,” he says. “It ended up being one of our No. 1 sellers.”

Kingfish, 330 Flavor Award winner for best seafood, flies in big-eye tuna fresh from Hawaii nearly every day for the dish that combines savory, sweet and nutty flavors for what Armstrong describes as “a party.”

The base of his concoction is an ancient grain called farro, which is similar to rice when raw but harder. “I overcook it on purpose, very slightly,” he says. “The texture is like oats with a little more density.”

After the farro has cooked in vegetable stock for about 45 minutes to soften, Armstrong slightly sautes zucchini, crooked neck squash and snap peas, leaving them a little crunchy. All these are married with the grain for a surprising pilaf that sets the stage for the main event.

“The tuna you have to season really well to get the flavor, so salt and pepper all around it vigorously,” he says. Then he sears each side for only 5 seconds. “That way it’s not cold in the middle.”

He slices the tuna very thinly and arranges it atop the pilaf. Then he goes for one more flourish: a citrus soy drizzle he crafts in house with onion, garlic, spices, brown sugar, honey, citrus and soy sauce.

The result is a complex dish of juxtaposed flavors that may awaken a palate to the joy of raw fish. “The raw tuna has a silky-smooth texture, [and] with the chewiness of the farro, the crisp vegetables and the acidity of the soy, it’s a complete bite.”

115 Montrose W. Ave., Copley,330-777-2005, kingfishakron.com