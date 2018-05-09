Bacon, Mushroom And Egg Tarts Recipe

× Expand Natalie Spencer

Recipe: Bacon, Mushroom And Egg Tarts

Yield: 4 | Total Time: 20 minutes

Call up your best girlfriends and get the mimosas ready because we’re making brunch. These egg tarts are a breeze to make and are definitely Instagram worthy. With puff pastry and egg as the main ingredients, other additions can be modified based on dietary preferences. Garnish with edible flowers because you deserve to eat pretty food at a ladies’ brunch!

Ingredients

250 grams rolled puff pastry

4 eggs

2 large brown mushrooms

1/2 cup white cheddar cheese, grated

6-8 slices of streaky bacon

Fresh thyme leaves for garnish

Edible flowers (optional)

Instructions