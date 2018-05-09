Bacon, Mushroom And Egg Tarts Recipe

×
Natalie Spencer
Recipe: Bacon, Mushroom And Egg Tarts
Yield: 4 | Total Time: 20 minutes
Call up your best girlfriends and get the mimosas ready because we’re making brunch. These egg tarts are a breeze to make and are definitely Instagram worthy. With puff pastry and egg as the main ingredients, other additions can be modified based on dietary preferences. Garnish with edible flowers because you deserve to eat pretty food at a ladies’ brunch!
Ingredients
- 250 grams rolled puff pastry
- 4 eggs
- 2 large brown mushrooms
- 1/2 cup white cheddar cheese, grated
- 6-8 slices of streaky bacon
- Fresh thyme leaves for garnish
- Edible flowers (optional)
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Cut the puff pastry into four squares and place on a baking tray with parchment or a Silpat.
- Score about 1/4-inch border inside the pastry squares, cutting about halfway through the dough.
- Bake for about 10 minutes or until pastry puffs up and starts to turn golden brown.
- Fry the bacon in a nonstick pan until crispy. Drain and set aside.
- In the same pan, fry the sliced mushroom. Add a little olive oil or butter if it is too dry. Set aside.
- Remove the pies from the oven and gently push down the inner squares that were created from the scoring. This will create an inner cavity with a raised outer rim to keep the egg from overflowing in the tart.
- Arrange fried mushrooms on the bottom and around the sides. Top with grated cheese and place bacon around the edges. Break an egg into the middle of each tart.
- Return tarts to the oven and bake for another 10 to 15 minutes until the eggs are cooked through.
- Sprinkle fresh thyme on baked tarts and garnish with edible flowers if you like.
