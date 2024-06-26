6 newer spots to eat in canton

× Expand courtesy of Wild Thyme

Wild Thyme

Feast on authentic, family-owned Armenian and Georgian cuisine at Wild Thyme. Taste unique flavors of the Republic of Georgia at this restaurant, which opened in 2022. Try Khinkali ($2.69), handmade dumplings with beef and pork seasoned with traditional Georgian spices, or the beef shish kebab and rice pilaf ($10.99). For a sweet treat, indulge in a layered honey cake ($4.99) comprised of walnuts, sweet cream and, of course, honey. 2226 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, 330-754-7973, wildthymecanton.com

The Brew Kettle

Sink a virtual hole-in-one while you tip one back at this fun spot that opened in 2023. Dine on appetizers, salads, pasta and sandwiches such as the Three Little Pigs ($15) — crafted with crispy pork belly, Korean barbecue sauce and Asian slaw and served on slider buns — while you enjoy Topgolf simulators. Grab a club and swing on a virtual golf course, slap a hockey puck into a digital net or throw a spiral on a simulated football field. Hall of Fame Village, 2018 Champions Gateway, Suite 101, Canton, 234-999-3040, thebrewkettle.com

2 Scoopz

David Beck, co-owner of the Birdie Shack mini golf course and ice cream shop in Ravenna, noticed something was lacking in Canton: Frosty dessert options. In 2023, he opened 2 Scoopz — a shop determined to offer ice cream so indulgent that customers crave a cone with double scoops. 2 Scoopz creates fun flavors like Puppy Chow — peanut butter ice cream with crunchy chocolate ribbons — the coffee-infused Rush Hour and even liquor-infused creations like Cherry Bomb, made with Disaronno. 138 Fifth St. NW, Canton, 330-754-6096, 2scoopz.com

The Bourbon Room

Decorated with barrels and wooden wheel chandeliers, the interior of the Bourbon Room, opened in 2023, offers a rustic vibe to relax and enjoy a drink with dinner. Choose from appetizers like the corn fritters — with jalapeno, sweet corn, a Parmesan-and-panko crust and Mexican street corn sauce ($8.99) — to entrees like the slow-smoked pulled pork dinner ($13.99). Sip on specialty cocktails like the blackberry bourbon smash ($9.50), featuring Maker’s Mark, lime juice, blackberries and a mint leaf. 2710 Easton St. NE, Suite D, Canton, 330-546-0214, cantonbourbonroom.com

Don Shula’s American Kitchen

Celebrate the legacy of former Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula in the Hall of Fame City with this restaurant that opened in 2023. The interior, complete with blue accents and football memorabilia, features a large bar and several TVs playing sports. Order the chicken piccata ($23), served with lemon-caper butter and fingerling potatoes, or try their Steak Frites ($39), a 10-ounce Long Island strip steak served with Parmesan truffle fries and a bearnaise aioli. Hall of Fame Village, 2101 Hall of Fame Way NW, Suite 1, Canton, 234-900-1972, donshula.com

Leather Helmet Grill

Opened in 2023, this sports grill can’t be missed — the entrance is a giant old-school football helmet. Occupying the former Camelot restaurant space, this new spot is earning fans. With dining options such as a classic bowl of chili topped with cheese and red onion ($4-$6) coney dogs ($3.50-$13) and sausage subs ($10), this eatery serves up game day comfort food. 621 Market Ave. N, Canton, 330-323-3522, facebook.com/theleatherhelmet

